Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 55, Surry County 24

Carroll County 80, Christiansburg 63

Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 66, Hargrave Military 41

Chatham 57, Brookville 54

Churchland 65, Manor High School 50

Colgan 65, Dominion 52

Cosby 58, Clover Hill 49

Eastern Montgomery 50, Montcalm, W.Va. 35

Franklin 65, Sussex Central 54

GW-Danville 57, Heritage (Lynchburg) 43

George Marshall 93, Falls Church 25

Goochland 53, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 22

Great Bridge 66, Ocean Lakes 62

Grundy 64, Ridgeview 52

Heritage 61, Osbourn Park 22

James River 53, Monacan 52

Jamestown 58, Tabb 47

Jefferson, W.Va. 58, King Abdullah 40

John Marshall 67, Landstown 53

Kellam 74, Hickory 51

Lafayette 51, Warhill 45

Lake Taylor 50, Granby 32

Leonardtown, Md. 68, King George 48

Lloyd Bird 89, RHSA 29

Manchester 55, Huguenot 45

McDonough, Md. 64, Alexandria City 61

Millbrook 60, Turner Ashby 45

Mills Godwin 58, Highland Springs 56

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 90, Veritas Collegiate Academy 67

Nansemond-Suffolk 60, Brunswick Academy 55

New Kent 79, York 31

Norfolk Christian School 74, Fork Union Prep 41

Northside 64, Hidden Valley 50

Powhatan 68, Midlothian 63

Riverbend 69, Culpeper 34

Rustburg 58, Appomattox 48

Smithfield 70, Bruton 68

Southampton 75, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 16

Stone Bridge 73, Rock Ridge 63

Westfield 81, Herndon 47

William Byrd 56, Bassett 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

