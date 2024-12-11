Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 55, Surry County 24
Carroll County 80, Christiansburg 63
Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 66, Hargrave Military 41
Chatham 57, Brookville 54
Churchland 65, Manor High School 50
Colgan 65, Dominion 52
Cosby 58, Clover Hill 49
Eastern Montgomery 50, Montcalm, W.Va. 35
Franklin 65, Sussex Central 54
GW-Danville 57, Heritage (Lynchburg) 43
George Marshall 93, Falls Church 25
Goochland 53, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 22
Great Bridge 66, Ocean Lakes 62
Grundy 64, Ridgeview 52
Heritage 61, Osbourn Park 22
James River 53, Monacan 52
Jamestown 58, Tabb 47
Jefferson, W.Va. 58, King Abdullah 40
John Marshall 67, Landstown 53
Kellam 74, Hickory 51
Lafayette 51, Warhill 45
Lake Taylor 50, Granby 32
Leonardtown, Md. 68, King George 48
Lloyd Bird 89, RHSA 29
Manchester 55, Huguenot 45
McDonough, Md. 64, Alexandria City 61
Millbrook 60, Turner Ashby 45
Mills Godwin 58, Highland Springs 56
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 90, Veritas Collegiate Academy 67
Nansemond-Suffolk 60, Brunswick Academy 55
New Kent 79, York 31
Norfolk Christian School 74, Fork Union Prep 41
Northside 64, Hidden Valley 50
Powhatan 68, Midlothian 63
Riverbend 69, Culpeper 34
Rustburg 58, Appomattox 48
Smithfield 70, Bruton 68
Southampton 75, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 16
Stone Bridge 73, Rock Ridge 63
Westfield 81, Herndon 47
William Byrd 56, Bassett 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.