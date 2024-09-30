Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Blacksburg 27, Cave Spring 13 I. C. Norcom High School 47, Manor High School 0 J.R. Tucker 45,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blacksburg 27, Cave Spring 13

I. C. Norcom High School 47, Manor High School 0

J.R. Tucker 45, John Marshall 30

Patrick Henry 42, John Battle 12

The Covenant School 44, Kenston Forest 0

Union 28, Gate City 19

Warwick 56, Gloucester 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chatham vs. Nelson County, ppd.

Prince Edward County vs. Northumberland, ppd.

Richlands vs. Lebanon, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.