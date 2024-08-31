PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 42, John Battle 6 Alleghany 47, Waynesboro 13 Alleghany County, N.C. 14, Grayson County 6 Altavista 28,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 42, John Battle 6

Alleghany 47, Waynesboro 13

Alleghany County, N.C. 14, Grayson County 6

Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 21

Armstrong 36, Collegiate-Richmond 32

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6

Bath County 41, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 6

Blacksburg 32, Giles 12

Broad Run 20, Riverside 17, OT

Broadway 20, Fluvanna 7

Brooke Point 36, King George 33

Bruton 36, Northampton 0

Buckingham County 35, Appomattox 13

Buffalo Gap 41, James River 3

Camden, N.J. 39, St. Christopher’s 17

Caroline 42, J.R. Tucker 0

Cave Spring 21, Western Albemarle 14

Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0

Chatham 20, Prince Edward County 12

Chilhowie 39, Marion 13

Christiansburg 27, Floyd County 24

Colonial Forge 22, Woodbridge 21

Courtland 44, Orange County 14

Craig County 53, Bland County 0

Dan River 29, Tunstall 6

E.C. Glass 11, Lord Botetourt 8

East Rockingham 9, Luray 7

Eastside 22, Central – Wise 21

Franklin County 41, Bassett 14

Fuqua School 41, Quantico 30

Gainesville 42, Potomac 7

Gate City 20, Richlands 0

George Marshall 79, Annandale 6

George Wythe 28, Radford 7

Glenvar 34, Galax 0

Graham 10, Bluefield, W.Va. 0

Greenbrier Christian 51, Broadwater Academy 0

Hedgesville, W.Va. 36, Rocktown 13

Heritage (Lynchburg) 36, Albemarle 7

Herndon 44, Justice High School 6

Holston 46, Eastern Montgomery 12

James Wood 21, Warren County 0

Jefferson Forest 55, Gretna 18

John Marshall 70, Mathews 6

John R. Lewis 20, Park View-Sterling 0

K&Q Central 14, Colonial Beach 0

Kettle Run 39, Liberty-Bealeton 7

King’s Fork High School 38, Churchland 6

Lafayette 37, Spotsylvania 6

Lake Braddock 64, Colgan 20

Lancaster 44, Charles City County High School 0

Langley 17, Oakton 0

Liberty Christian 35, Salem 21

Lightridge 39, Freedom – South Riding 0

Manteo, N.C. 38, Norfolk Christian School 0

Massaponax 35, Independence 12

McLean 33, Meridian High School 13

Mills Godwin 33, Goochland 7

Monticello 42, William Monroe 13

Mountain View 37, Forest Park 12

Nansemond River 46, Bethel 14

Nansemond-Suffolk 26, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Norfolk Academy 23, Potomac School 6

North Greene, Tenn. 42, Castlewood 6

Northside 28, Pulaski County 21

Osbourn 38, South Lakes 21

Oscar Smith 44, Hermitage 6

Parry McCluer High School 33, Rockbridge County 16

Patrick County 27, Martinsville 6

Patrick Henry 42, Brookville 0

Patriot 41, Westfield 24

Person High School, N.C. 29, Halifax County 9

Poquoson 21, Lake Taylor 6

Ridgeview 52, J.I. Burton 0

Riverheads 10, Woodstock Central 3

Rural Retreat 52, Fort Chiswell 7

Rustburg 21, Spotswood 6

Rye Cove 62, Hancock County, Tenn. 6

Sherando 42, Brentsville 0

Sherman, W.Va. 47, Hurley 20

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 36, Catholic 3

Smithfield 48, Norview 0

South County 22, James Robinson 8

Staunton River 23, Magna Vista 15

Stuarts Draft 41, King William 20

Tabb 17, Heritage 0

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 28, Bishop O’Connell 10

Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 8

Trinity Episcopal 34, North Cross 14

Turner Ashby 28, Fort Defiance 7

Twin Springs 27, Northwood 0

Union 47, Lee High 0

Virginia 35, Patrick Henry 28, OT

Warwick 35, Grassfield 0

Washington-Liberty 49, Edison 13

Westmoreland County 39, West Point 21

William Byrd 51, Liberty-Bedford 6

William Fleming 90, Hidden Valley 0

Wilson Memorial 42, Charlottesville 0

Yorktown 44, C. G. Woodson 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. John Paul the Great vs. Fork Union Prep, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.