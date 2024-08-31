PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 42, John Battle 6
Alleghany 47, Waynesboro 13
Alleghany County, N.C. 14, Grayson County 6
Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 21
Armstrong 36, Collegiate-Richmond 32
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6
Bath County 41, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 6
Blacksburg 32, Giles 12
Broad Run 20, Riverside 17, OT
Broadway 20, Fluvanna 7
Brooke Point 36, King George 33
Bruton 36, Northampton 0
Buckingham County 35, Appomattox 13
Buffalo Gap 41, James River 3
Camden, N.J. 39, St. Christopher’s 17
Caroline 42, J.R. Tucker 0
Cave Spring 21, Western Albemarle 14
Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0
Chatham 20, Prince Edward County 12
Chilhowie 39, Marion 13
Christiansburg 27, Floyd County 24
Colonial Forge 22, Woodbridge 21
Courtland 44, Orange County 14
Craig County 53, Bland County 0
Dan River 29, Tunstall 6
E.C. Glass 11, Lord Botetourt 8
East Rockingham 9, Luray 7
Eastside 22, Central – Wise 21
Franklin County 41, Bassett 14
Fuqua School 41, Quantico 30
Gainesville 42, Potomac 7
Gate City 20, Richlands 0
George Marshall 79, Annandale 6
George Wythe 28, Radford 7
Glenvar 34, Galax 0
Graham 10, Bluefield, W.Va. 0
Greenbrier Christian 51, Broadwater Academy 0
Hedgesville, W.Va. 36, Rocktown 13
Heritage (Lynchburg) 36, Albemarle 7
Herndon 44, Justice High School 6
Holston 46, Eastern Montgomery 12
James Wood 21, Warren County 0
Jefferson Forest 55, Gretna 18
John Marshall 70, Mathews 6
John R. Lewis 20, Park View-Sterling 0
K&Q Central 14, Colonial Beach 0
Kettle Run 39, Liberty-Bealeton 7
King’s Fork High School 38, Churchland 6
Lafayette 37, Spotsylvania 6
Lake Braddock 64, Colgan 20
Lancaster 44, Charles City County High School 0
Langley 17, Oakton 0
Liberty Christian 35, Salem 21
Lightridge 39, Freedom – South Riding 0
Manteo, N.C. 38, Norfolk Christian School 0
Massaponax 35, Independence 12
McLean 33, Meridian High School 13
Mills Godwin 33, Goochland 7
Monticello 42, William Monroe 13
Mountain View 37, Forest Park 12
Nansemond River 46, Bethel 14
Nansemond-Suffolk 26, Isle of Wight Academy 6
Norfolk Academy 23, Potomac School 6
North Greene, Tenn. 42, Castlewood 6
Northside 28, Pulaski County 21
Osbourn 38, South Lakes 21
Oscar Smith 44, Hermitage 6
Parry McCluer High School 33, Rockbridge County 16
Patrick County 27, Martinsville 6
Patrick Henry 42, Brookville 0
Patriot 41, Westfield 24
Person High School, N.C. 29, Halifax County 9
Poquoson 21, Lake Taylor 6
Ridgeview 52, J.I. Burton 0
Riverheads 10, Woodstock Central 3
Rural Retreat 52, Fort Chiswell 7
Rustburg 21, Spotswood 6
Rye Cove 62, Hancock County, Tenn. 6
Sherando 42, Brentsville 0
Sherman, W.Va. 47, Hurley 20
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 36, Catholic 3
Smithfield 48, Norview 0
South County 22, James Robinson 8
Staunton River 23, Magna Vista 15
Stuarts Draft 41, King William 20
Tabb 17, Heritage 0
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 28, Bishop O’Connell 10
Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 8
Trinity Episcopal 34, North Cross 14
Turner Ashby 28, Fort Defiance 7
Twin Springs 27, Northwood 0
Union 47, Lee High 0
Virginia 35, Patrick Henry 28, OT
Warwick 35, Grassfield 0
Washington-Liberty 49, Edison 13
Westmoreland County 39, West Point 21
William Byrd 51, Liberty-Bedford 6
William Fleming 90, Hidden Valley 0
Wilson Memorial 42, Charlottesville 0
Yorktown 44, C. G. Woodson 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. John Paul the Great vs. Fork Union Prep, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
