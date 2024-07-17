Prince George’s Co. Council passes resolution to build 8 new schools

Construction to build eight new schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is expected to begin next month after the county council passed a resolution Tuesday to approve the funding.

The resolution for the public-private project, known as “P3,” passed Tuesday, just a week after it had initially failed to get the needed votes.

Time was ticking — the funding needed to be approved before the end of the month and Tuesday was the last council’s last meeting before going on a break. Prior to the council session, a news conference was held to stress the importance of approving the partnership.

“We don’t play when it comes to our kids,” said District 2 Council Member Wanika Fisher. “And we don’t play when it comes to our children in District 2. But I have colleagues that don’t mind playing with our kids’ future for politics.”

Superintendent Millard House II said the project is needed to address growing student enrollment and outdated buildings. To accelerate construction, the state will invest more than $800 million, while the school system makes payments on the project for 30 years. The eight schools will replace 14 outdated schools.

District 8 Council Member Edward Burroughs voted against the resolution because only one new school is in the southern part of the county.

“Nearly a billion dollars of new school construction and an entire region of the county being neglected,” Burroughs said.

Construction is expected to begin next month but first a state commission still has to sign off on the deal. A meeting is scheduled for next week.

