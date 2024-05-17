Live Radio
17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after assaulting 3 at school in northern England

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 7:50 AM

LONDON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in northern England, South Yorkshire Police said Wednesday.

Two adults and a child were treated for minor injuries but didn’t need to be transported to a hospital, according to The Birley Academy.

The school, formerly known as Birley Community College, in the city of Sheffield, was closed for the rest of Wednesday.

The suspect was in custody.

