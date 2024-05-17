17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after assaulting 3 at school in northern England

LONDON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with…

LONDON (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in northern England, South Yorkshire Police said Wednesday.

Two adults and a child were treated for minor injuries but didn’t need to be transported to a hospital, according to The Birley Academy.

The school, formerly known as Birley Community College, in the city of Sheffield, was closed for the rest of Wednesday.

The suspect was in custody.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.