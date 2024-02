Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy of the New Church 61, Malvern Prep 57 Albert Gallatin 60, Carrick 56 Avon Grove 77,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 61, Malvern Prep 57

Albert Gallatin 60, Carrick 56

Avon Grove 77, West Chester East 55

Avonworth 52, Sewickley Academy 31

Bayard Rustin High School 52, Church Farm School 47

Benton 43, Sullivan County 36

Berlin-Brothersvalley 89, Bishop Canevin 62

Bethlehem Christian 70, Salem Christian 28

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Penn Cambria 37

Calvary Academy, N.J. 51, Bethel Baptist 49

Centre County Christian Academy 69, Calvary Christian Academy 38

Collegium Charter School 69, Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 51

Eden Christian 67, Quaker Valley 55

Erie McDowell 70, Grand River Academy, Ohio 49

Fleetwood 57, East Pennsboro 44

Gateway 73, Belle Vernon 63

Harrisburg 54, West Lawn Wilson 53

Highlands 70, Deer Lakes 65

Holy Ghost Prep 78, Pope John Paul II 61

Imani Christian Academy 72, Neighborhood Academy 56

Lampeter-Strasburg 65, Wyomissing 52

Lancaster Catholic 70, Oley Valley 60

Loyalsock 58, Williamsport 43

Milton Hershey 64, Lebanon 45

Otto-Eldred 51, Dubois Central Catholic 27

Phoenixville 70, Owen J Roberts 47

Saucon Valley 59, Bangor 53

Serra Catholic 71, Jeannette 65

Solebury 83, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 80

Sto-Rox 77, Westinghouse 44

Sun Valley 61, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber 55

Troy 72, Lewisburg 32

Unionville 47, Coatesville 45, OT

Waynesburg Central 58, California 38

West York 44, Selinsgrove 37

Williamsburg 47, St. Joseph’s Catholic 40

York 56, Bishop McDevitt High School 51

___

