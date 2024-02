Friday’s Times Schedule

All Times EST Friday, Feb. 2 NBA LA Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. Phoenix at…

All Times EST

Friday, Feb. 2

NBA

LA Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

TOP 25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 13 Creighton vs. Butler, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 15 Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

No. 6 Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.

No. 7 UCLA at California, 10 p.m.

No. 20 Utah at Washington, 10 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Yale, 7 p.m.

_____

