GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 55, Gate City 49 Altavista 58, Nelson County 29 Bland County 48, Auburn 30 Brentsville 42,…

Abingdon 55, Gate City 49

Altavista 58, Nelson County 29

Bland County 48, Auburn 30

Brentsville 42, Kettle Run 24

Buckingham County 44, Amelia County 42

Cambridge/SD, Md. 56, Arcadia 13

Caroline 54, Eastern View 33

Central – Wise 48, Ridgeview 35

Chancellor 60, Culpeper 41

Charlottesville 66, Albemarle 32

Eastside 57, Castlewood 32

First Colonial 54, Landstown 37

Fort Chiswell 71, Giles 24

Franklin County 39, Northside 36

Galax 44, Grayson County 21

Glen Allen 52, Deep Run 45

Graham 62, Tazewell 24

Greenbrier Christian 60, Broadwater Academy 48

Hampton 77, Gloucester 16

Hermitage 56, J.R. Tucker 28

Highland Springs 89, Varina 14

Honaker 57, Chilhowie 12

J.I. Burton 63, Twin Springs 30

James Madison 46, South Lakes 19

James Monroe 40, King George 38

Jefferson Forest 74, Amherst County 53

K&Q Central 41, West Point 27

Manor High School 78, I. C. Norcom High School 41

Marion 53, Virginia 33

Massaponax 63, Mountain View High School 19

Mecklenburg County 57, Halifax County 35

Menchville 70, Denbigh 2

Mills Godwin 42, Douglas Freeman 37

Monacan 64, Midlothian 60

Nansemond River 37, King’s Fork High School 36

Narrows 54, Highland-Monterey 16

Norview 57, Lake Taylor 49

Osbourn Park 69, Gainesville 30

Potomac 55, Gar-Field 41

Princess Anne 75, Bayside 28

Richmond Christian 58, Grove Avenue Baptist 13

Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 50

Salem 43, Pulaski County 40

Spotsylvania 37, Courtland 36

St. Michael 41, Foxcroft 22

Steward School 51, Miller School 17

Strasburg 54, Woodstock Central 38

Turner Ashby 48, East Rockingham 32

Union 61, Lee High 41

West Springfield 45, Alexandria City 25

Western Albemarle 57, Orange County 31

Westfield 57, Chantilly 48

Wilson Memorial 49, Stuarts Draft 39

