GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 55, Gate City 49
Altavista 58, Nelson County 29
Bland County 48, Auburn 30
Brentsville 42, Kettle Run 24
Buckingham County 44, Amelia County 42
Cambridge/SD, Md. 56, Arcadia 13
Caroline 54, Eastern View 33
Central – Wise 48, Ridgeview 35
Chancellor 60, Culpeper 41
Charlottesville 66, Albemarle 32
Eastside 57, Castlewood 32
First Colonial 54, Landstown 37
Fort Chiswell 71, Giles 24
Franklin County 39, Northside 36
Galax 44, Grayson County 21
Glen Allen 52, Deep Run 45
Graham 62, Tazewell 24
Greenbrier Christian 60, Broadwater Academy 48
Hampton 77, Gloucester 16
Hermitage 56, J.R. Tucker 28
Highland Springs 89, Varina 14
Honaker 57, Chilhowie 12
J.I. Burton 63, Twin Springs 30
James Madison 46, South Lakes 19
James Monroe 40, King George 38
Jefferson Forest 74, Amherst County 53
K&Q Central 41, West Point 27
Manor High School 78, I. C. Norcom High School 41
Marion 53, Virginia 33
Massaponax 63, Mountain View High School 19
Mecklenburg County 57, Halifax County 35
Menchville 70, Denbigh 2
Mills Godwin 42, Douglas Freeman 37
Monacan 64, Midlothian 60
Nansemond River 37, King’s Fork High School 36
Narrows 54, Highland-Monterey 16
Norview 57, Lake Taylor 49
Osbourn Park 69, Gainesville 30
Potomac 55, Gar-Field 41
Princess Anne 75, Bayside 28
Richmond Christian 58, Grove Avenue Baptist 13
Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 50
Salem 43, Pulaski County 40
Spotsylvania 37, Courtland 36
St. Michael 41, Foxcroft 22
Steward School 51, Miller School 17
Strasburg 54, Woodstock Central 38
Turner Ashby 48, East Rockingham 32
Union 61, Lee High 41
West Springfield 45, Alexandria City 25
Western Albemarle 57, Orange County 31
Westfield 57, Chantilly 48
Wilson Memorial 49, Stuarts Draft 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.