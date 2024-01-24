Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 55, James River 36
Booker T. Washington 54, Manor High School 42
Bruton 65, New Kent 59
Clarke County 60, Strasburg 51
Clover Hill 57, Midlothian 53
Colonial Forge 73, Stafford 53
Grafton 66, Tabb 36
Graham 77, PikeView, W.Va. 47
Grayson County 50, Bland County 36
Green Run 49, Salem-Va. Beach 20
Honaker 62, Lebanon 32
John Champe 66, Dominion 51
John Handley 83, Massanutten Military 40
Lake Taylor 68, I. C. Norcom High School 40
Manchester 72, Powhatan 39
Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 73, Oak Hill Academy 34
Orange County 46, Monticello 41
Peninsula Catholic 51, Benedictine 49
Princess Anne 56, Tallwood 40
Radford 66, Patrick County 52
Rappahannock County 72, Mountain View High School 26
Smithfield 49, Warhill 42
Southampton 47, Windsor 42
Stone Bridge 85, Independence 71
Sullivan East, Tenn. 67, Union 54
Sussex Central 45, Surry County 33
Varina 60, Atlee 42
William Campbell 51, Brookville 50
Woodgrove 59, Tuscarora 54
York 56, Poquoson 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
