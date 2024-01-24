Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 55, James River 36 Booker T. Washington 54, Manor High School 42 Bruton 65, New Kent…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 55, James River 36

Booker T. Washington 54, Manor High School 42

Bruton 65, New Kent 59

Clarke County 60, Strasburg 51

Clover Hill 57, Midlothian 53

Colonial Forge 73, Stafford 53

Grafton 66, Tabb 36

Graham 77, PikeView, W.Va. 47

Grayson County 50, Bland County 36

Green Run 49, Salem-Va. Beach 20

Honaker 62, Lebanon 32

John Champe 66, Dominion 51

John Handley 83, Massanutten Military 40

Lake Taylor 68, I. C. Norcom High School 40

Manchester 72, Powhatan 39

Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 73, Oak Hill Academy 34

Orange County 46, Monticello 41

Peninsula Catholic 51, Benedictine 49

Princess Anne 56, Tallwood 40

Radford 66, Patrick County 52

Rappahannock County 72, Mountain View High School 26

Smithfield 49, Warhill 42

Southampton 47, Windsor 42

Stone Bridge 85, Independence 71

Sullivan East, Tenn. 67, Union 54

Sussex Central 45, Surry County 33

Varina 60, Atlee 42

William Campbell 51, Brookville 50

Woodgrove 59, Tuscarora 54

York 56, Poquoson 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.