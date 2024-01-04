Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 72, Fluvanna 60 Annandale 67, Justice High School 33 Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 61, Redeemer Classical Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 72, Fluvanna 60

Annandale 67, Justice High School 33

Appalachian Christian HomeSchool 61, Redeemer Classical Christian School, Md. 34

Appomattox 57, Buckingham County 55

Auburn 59, Grayson County 32

Bruton 68, Jamestown 55

Carroll County 80, Glenvar 61

Catholic 50, Norview 38

Central of Lunenburg 48, Nottoway 41

Charlottesville 82, Goochland 49

Chincoteague 75, Broadwater Academy 46

Clarke County 54, Rappahannock County 43

Clover Hill 57, Prince George 32

Craig County 49, Giles 42

Eden Morehead, N.C. 78, Magna Vista 67

First Colonial 54, Great Bridge 46

George Wythe 79, Fort Chiswell 43

Grace Christian 68, Poultney, Vt. 45

Grafton 46, Warhill 38

Graham 60, Galax 48

Grundy 75, Holston 34

J.R. Tucker 57, Mechanicsville High School 55

James Madison 56, Independence 50

James Monroe 84, Chancellor 70

John Handley 72, James Wood 45

Kempsville 67, Nansemond-Suffolk 40

Lafayette 80, Poquoson 53

Liberty-Bealeton 66, Fauquier 52

Lord Botetourt 86, Staunton River 44

Luray 68, Mountain View 43

Madison County 53, Strasburg 49

Marion 62, Northwood 59

Martinsville 58, Bassett 52

McLean 65, Herndon 53

Middlesex 79, Mathews 49

Monticello 67, Louisa 56

New Kent 64, Smithfield 62

Northside 63, Salem 54

Page County 59, Woodstock Central 47

Patrick Henry 86, Pulaski County 47

Paul VI Catholic High School 87, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 19

Ridgeview 54, Eastside 50

Riverside 80, Heritage 67

Shenandoah Valley Academy 73, St. John the Baptist 45

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 63, Flint Hill 39

Skyline 81, Warren County 56

Southampton 55, Charles City County High School 53

St. Annes-Belfield 82, Blue Ridge Christian 72

Stafford 69, Colgan 67

Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 32

Stuarts Draft 41, Waynesboro 39

Surry County 48, Lakeland 33

Tabb 57, York 41

Tennessee, Tenn. 80, Abingdon 69

Tuscarora 69, Loudoun County 24

Virginia Academy 77, Bishop Ireton 52

Western Albemarle 54, Orange County 39

Wilson Memorial 63, Riverheads 51

Woodgrove 70, Dominion 44

