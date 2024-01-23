Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 68, Louisa 38
Appomattox 51, Gretna 50
Battlefield 45, Osbourn 35
Bayside 66, Frank Cox 40
Brentsville 72, Manassas Park 10
Briar Woods 68, Potomac Falls 44
Brooke Point 51, Stafford 31
Buckingham County 62, Nottoway 13
Carroll County 70, Alleghany 55
Catholic 95, Norfolk Collegiate 18
Central – Wise 61, Abingdon 53
Charles City County High School def. Carver, forfeit
Christ Chapel Academy 38, Trinity at Meadowview 31
Colonial Beach 39, Lancaster 25
Deep Creek 40, Grassfield 38
Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 27
E.C. Glass 42, Liberty-Bedford 40
Episcopal 67, St. John Paul the Great 45
Essex 58, Westmoreland County 35
Fauquier 36, Sherando 30
Fort Chiswell 66, Auburn 28
Franklin County 39, Northside 36
Fuqua School 42, Southampton Academy 33
GW-Danville 34, Martinsville 32
Glen Allen 62, TJHS 18
Grafton 69, Tabb 41
Graham 55, Tazewell 17
Grayson County 46, Giles 37
Hampton Christian 57, Broadwater Academy 8
Henrico 70, Hanover 69
Hickory 54, Great Bridge 37
Honaker 52, Rural Retreat 23
James Madison 40, South Lakes 37
James Monroe 78, Caroline 57
James River 46, Floyd County 42
Jamestown 48, Lafayette 45
Jefferson Forest 49, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27
John Battle 49, Union 45
John Marshall 58, Hermitage 19
Kellam 45, Green Run 37
Lloyd Bird 51, Cosby 35
Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton River 33
Magna Vista 56, Bassett 30
Manchester 96, Powhatan 15
Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 40
Matoaca 61, Colonial Heights 29
Monticello 47, Goochland 13
Nandua 60, Northampton 23
Nansemond River 52, Indian River 33
New Kent 33, Bruton 30
Norfolk Academy 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 29
Norfolk Christian School 87, Walsingham Academy 17
Oscar Smith 43, Western Branch 22
Patrick Henry 49, Holston 40
Poquoson 63, York 29
Prince Edward County 54, Amelia County 52
Princess Anne 66, First Colonial 18
Pulaski County 51, Hidden Valley 36
Rappahannock County 59, Woodstock Central 54
Riverbend 60, Mountain View 31
Salem 50, Blacksburg 43
Seton School 70, Fredericksburg Christian 34
Spotswood 59, East Rockingham 46
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 23
St. Margaret’s 67, Summit Christian Academy 27
St. Michael 33, Trinity Christian School 32
Steward School 55, Hampton Roads 30
StoneBridge School 34, TEACH Homeschool 25
Turner Ashby 36, Broadway 22
Varina 56, Patrick Henry 43
Virginia 59, Marion 55
Warhill 44, Smithfield 22
William Campbell 54, Altavista 23
Woodbridge 62, Gar-Field 30
Woodgrove 76, Broad Run 50
