Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 68, Louisa 38

Appomattox 51, Gretna 50

Battlefield 45, Osbourn 35

Bayside 66, Frank Cox 40

Brentsville 72, Manassas Park 10

Briar Woods 68, Potomac Falls 44

Brooke Point 51, Stafford 31

Buckingham County 62, Nottoway 13

Carroll County 70, Alleghany 55

Catholic 95, Norfolk Collegiate 18

Central – Wise 61, Abingdon 53

Charles City County High School def. Carver, forfeit

Christ Chapel Academy 38, Trinity at Meadowview 31

Colonial Beach 39, Lancaster 25

Deep Creek 40, Grassfield 38

Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 27

E.C. Glass 42, Liberty-Bedford 40

Episcopal 67, St. John Paul the Great 45

Essex 58, Westmoreland County 35

Fauquier 36, Sherando 30

Fort Chiswell 66, Auburn 28

Franklin County 39, Northside 36

Fuqua School 42, Southampton Academy 33

GW-Danville 34, Martinsville 32

Glen Allen 62, TJHS 18

Grafton 69, Tabb 41

Graham 55, Tazewell 17

Grayson County 46, Giles 37

Hampton Christian 57, Broadwater Academy 8

Henrico 70, Hanover 69

Hickory 54, Great Bridge 37

Honaker 52, Rural Retreat 23

James Madison 40, South Lakes 37

James Monroe 78, Caroline 57

James River 46, Floyd County 42

Jamestown 48, Lafayette 45

Jefferson Forest 49, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27

John Battle 49, Union 45

John Marshall 58, Hermitage 19

Kellam 45, Green Run 37

Lloyd Bird 51, Cosby 35

Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton River 33

Magna Vista 56, Bassett 30

Manchester 96, Powhatan 15

Massaponax 61, Colonial Forge 40

Matoaca 61, Colonial Heights 29

Monticello 47, Goochland 13

Nandua 60, Northampton 23

Nansemond River 52, Indian River 33

New Kent 33, Bruton 30

Norfolk Academy 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 29

Norfolk Christian School 87, Walsingham Academy 17

Oscar Smith 43, Western Branch 22

Patrick Henry 49, Holston 40

Poquoson 63, York 29

Prince Edward County 54, Amelia County 52

Princess Anne 66, First Colonial 18

Pulaski County 51, Hidden Valley 36

Rappahannock County 59, Woodstock Central 54

Riverbend 60, Mountain View 31

Salem 50, Blacksburg 43

Seton School 70, Fredericksburg Christian 34

Spotswood 59, East Rockingham 46

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 23

St. Margaret’s 67, Summit Christian Academy 27

St. Michael 33, Trinity Christian School 32

Steward School 55, Hampton Roads 30

StoneBridge School 34, TEACH Homeschool 25

Turner Ashby 36, Broadway 22

Varina 56, Patrick Henry 43

Virginia 59, Marion 55

Warhill 44, Smithfield 22

William Campbell 54, Altavista 23

Woodbridge 62, Gar-Field 30

Woodgrove 76, Broad Run 50

