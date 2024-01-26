GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 44, Cumberland Valley 18
Archbishop Carroll 44, Lansdale Catholic 31
Archbishop Wood 66, Neumann-Goretti 49
Bensalem 46, Council Rock North 38
Berlin-Brothersvalley 62, Mountain Ridge, Md. 43
Bermudian Springs 52, Hanover 18
Bethlehem Catholic 51, Nazareth Area 44
Bethlehem Liberty 54, Allentown Dieruff 29
Bishop McDevitt High School 37, Boiling Springs 31
Blackhawk 67, Freedom Area 47
Calvary Baptist 45, MAST Community Charter School 38
Calvary Christian Academy 73, Huntingdon 57
Cedar Cliff 30, Palmyra 21
Central Bucks East 53, Central Bucks South 28
Central Dauphin 64, Harrisburg 26
Central Dauphin East 37, Chambersburg 28
Chartiers-Houston High School 52, Bentworth 28
Cheltenham 68, Lower Moreland 47
Christian School of York 36, Harrisburg Academy 26
Coatesville 45, Bishop Shanahan 43
Collegium Charter School 50, The Christian Academy 18
Council Rock South 36, Neshaminy 32
Cowanesque Valley 45, North Penn/Liberty 33
Dallastown 48, Spring Grove 27
Delaware Valley 41, Honesdale 37
Delone 47, Fairfield 25
Dunmore 53, Mid Valley 26
Emmaus 66, Allentown Allen 43
Ephrata 36, Elizabethtown 12
Franklin Regional 45, Penn Hills 42
Germantown Academy 76, Springside Chestnut Hill 32
Gwynedd Mercy 38, Villa Maria Academy 34
Hazleton Area 73, Tunkhannock 28
Kiski Area 48, Gateway 17
Lancaster Catholic 64, Lampeter-Strasburg 18
Lewisburg 52, Central Mountain 32
Lincoln Park Charter 63, West Allegheny 39
New Covenant Christian School 64, Covenant Christian Academy 54
New Hope-Solebury High School 70, Springfield Montco 55
Newport 56, Line Mountain 16
North Hills 42, Shaler 36
North Penn-Mansfield 32, Sayre Area 13
Northern Lebanon 38, ELCO 31
Northern Lehigh 64, Catasauqua 56
Northwest Area 47, Pottsville Nativity 27
Penn Cambria 60, Bedford 28
Penn Charter 51, Agnes Irwin 28
Penn Manor 44, Hempfield 41
Pennridge 42, Souderton 28
Pennsbury 75, Harry S. Truman High School 24
Peters Township 44, Upper St. Clair 36
Philadelphia Academy Charter 42, MaST II Community Charter School 17
Pittsburgh North Catholic 69, Derry 12
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Philadelphia Central 36
Port Allegany 60, Kane Area 28
Renaissance Academy 29, Jenkintown 19
Roxborough 56, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber 44
Scranton 59, Valley View 38
Scranton Prep 51, Abington Heights 46
Shipley 76, Springdale Prep, Md. 32
South Williamsport 48, Montgomery 31
Southern Fulton 54, Meyersdale 21
Southern Huntingdon 80, Claysburg-Kimmel 31
St. Joseph’s Catholic 63, East Juniata 22
St. Marys 52, Brockway 19
Susquehanna Township 49, East Pennsboro 12
Susquehannock 50, Dover 29
United 74, Ligonier Valley 27
Upper Moreland 45, William Tennent 40
Wellsboro 30, Athens 24
Winchester Thurston 34, The Ellis School 17
York Suburban 62, Northeastern 57
