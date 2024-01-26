GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Altoona 44, Cumberland Valley 18 Archbishop Carroll 44, Lansdale Catholic 31 Archbishop Wood 66, Neumann-Goretti 49 Bensalem…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 44, Cumberland Valley 18

Archbishop Carroll 44, Lansdale Catholic 31

Archbishop Wood 66, Neumann-Goretti 49

Bensalem 46, Council Rock North 38

Berlin-Brothersvalley 62, Mountain Ridge, Md. 43

Bermudian Springs 52, Hanover 18

Bethlehem Catholic 51, Nazareth Area 44

Bethlehem Liberty 54, Allentown Dieruff 29

Bishop McDevitt High School 37, Boiling Springs 31

Blackhawk 67, Freedom Area 47

Calvary Baptist 45, MAST Community Charter School 38

Calvary Christian Academy 73, Huntingdon 57

Cedar Cliff 30, Palmyra 21

Central Bucks East 53, Central Bucks South 28

Central Dauphin 64, Harrisburg 26

Central Dauphin East 37, Chambersburg 28

Chartiers-Houston High School 52, Bentworth 28

Cheltenham 68, Lower Moreland 47

Christian School of York 36, Harrisburg Academy 26

Coatesville 45, Bishop Shanahan 43

Collegium Charter School 50, The Christian Academy 18

Council Rock South 36, Neshaminy 32

Cowanesque Valley 45, North Penn/Liberty 33

Dallastown 48, Spring Grove 27

Delaware Valley 41, Honesdale 37

Delone 47, Fairfield 25

Dunmore 53, Mid Valley 26

Emmaus 66, Allentown Allen 43

Ephrata 36, Elizabethtown 12

Franklin Regional 45, Penn Hills 42

Germantown Academy 76, Springside Chestnut Hill 32

Gwynedd Mercy 38, Villa Maria Academy 34

Hazleton Area 73, Tunkhannock 28

Kiski Area 48, Gateway 17

Lancaster Catholic 64, Lampeter-Strasburg 18

Lewisburg 52, Central Mountain 32

Lincoln Park Charter 63, West Allegheny 39

New Covenant Christian School 64, Covenant Christian Academy 54

New Hope-Solebury High School 70, Springfield Montco 55

Newport 56, Line Mountain 16

North Hills 42, Shaler 36

North Penn-Mansfield 32, Sayre Area 13

Northern Lebanon 38, ELCO 31

Northern Lehigh 64, Catasauqua 56

Northwest Area 47, Pottsville Nativity 27

Penn Cambria 60, Bedford 28

Penn Charter 51, Agnes Irwin 28

Penn Manor 44, Hempfield 41

Pennridge 42, Souderton 28

Pennsbury 75, Harry S. Truman High School 24

Peters Township 44, Upper St. Clair 36

Philadelphia Academy Charter 42, MaST II Community Charter School 17

Pittsburgh North Catholic 69, Derry 12

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Philadelphia Central 36

Port Allegany 60, Kane Area 28

Renaissance Academy 29, Jenkintown 19

Roxborough 56, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber 44

Scranton 59, Valley View 38

Scranton Prep 51, Abington Heights 46

Shipley 76, Springdale Prep, Md. 32

South Williamsport 48, Montgomery 31

Southern Fulton 54, Meyersdale 21

Southern Huntingdon 80, Claysburg-Kimmel 31

St. Joseph’s Catholic 63, East Juniata 22

St. Marys 52, Brockway 19

Susquehanna Township 49, East Pennsboro 12

Susquehannock 50, Dover 29

United 74, Ligonier Valley 27

Upper Moreland 45, William Tennent 40

Wellsboro 30, Athens 24

Winchester Thurston 34, The Ellis School 17

York Suburban 62, Northeastern 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.