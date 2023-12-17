Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 72, Fluvanna 65
Arcadia 87, Deep Creek 85
Blue Ridge School 73, Potomac School 28
Bruton 63, Westmoreland County 45
C.D. Hylton 71, Evangel Christian 52
Carlisle 79, Central Carolina Prep, N.C. 68
Catholic 77, Cristo Rey Richmond 59
Cave Spring 61, Franklin County 58
Clarke County 71, James Wood 55
Colonial Forge 52, Woodbridge 45
Edison 60, Washington-Liberty 50
Fairfax Christian 66, Middletown, Del. 42
Fairfax Home School 70, SPIRIT Home School 62
Frederick, Md. 60, Varina 53
Jenkins, Ky. 61, Richlands 58
King’s Fork High School 60, Forest Park 55
Middlesboro, Ky. 76, Thomas Walker 42
Monacan 58, Radford 33
Narrows 60, Liberty Christian 53
New Covenant 45, Walsingham Academy 26
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 49, Lynchburg Home School 45
Parry McCluer 75, Goochland 47
Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 62, Bishop Ireton 48
Potomac School 77, Stafford 59
Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 71, Va. Episcopal 51
Seton School 63, Rock Ridge 61
Southampton Academy 58, TEACH Homeschool 46
Tunstall 74, Roanoke Catholic 29
Western Albemarle 59, Amherst County 21
Western Branch 70, Granby 53
Westfield 45, Gar-Field 34
Whitley Co., Ky. 75, Rye Cove 35
Woodside 67, Hayfield 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.