Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 72, Fluvanna 65

Arcadia 87, Deep Creek 85

Blue Ridge School 73, Potomac School 28

Bruton 63, Westmoreland County 45

C.D. Hylton 71, Evangel Christian 52

Carlisle 79, Central Carolina Prep, N.C. 68

Catholic 77, Cristo Rey Richmond 59

Cave Spring 61, Franklin County 58

Clarke County 71, James Wood 55

Colonial Forge 52, Woodbridge 45

Edison 60, Washington-Liberty 50

Fairfax Christian 66, Middletown, Del. 42

Fairfax Home School 70, SPIRIT Home School 62

Frederick, Md. 60, Varina 53

Jenkins, Ky. 61, Richlands 58

King’s Fork High School 60, Forest Park 55

Middlesboro, Ky. 76, Thomas Walker 42

Monacan 58, Radford 33

Narrows 60, Liberty Christian 53

New Covenant 45, Walsingham Academy 26

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 49, Lynchburg Home School 45

Parry McCluer 75, Goochland 47

Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 62, Bishop Ireton 48

Potomac School 77, Stafford 59

Raleigh Ravenscroft, N.C. 71, Va. Episcopal 51

Seton School 63, Rock Ridge 61

Southampton Academy 58, TEACH Homeschool 46

Tunstall 74, Roanoke Catholic 29

Western Albemarle 59, Amherst County 21

Western Branch 70, Granby 53

Westfield 45, Gar-Field 34

Whitley Co., Ky. 75, Rye Cove 35

Woodside 67, Hayfield 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

