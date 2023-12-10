Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 61, New Town, Md. 47 Carlisle 80, Eden Morehead, N.C. 67 Carroll County 76, Pulaski County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 61, New Town, Md. 47

Carlisle 80, Eden Morehead, N.C. 67

Carroll County 76, Pulaski County 58

Deep Creek 71, Ocean Lakes 65

Deep Run 65, Battlefield 51

Fairfax Christian 67, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51

Flint Hill 61, Catholic 56

Grafton 60, Arcadia 51

Granby 50, Greenbrier Christian 28

Huguenot 63, Loudoun Valley 59, OT

James Madison 84, St. Christopher’s 69

Jenkins, Ky. 73, Thomas Walker 50

John Handley 82, Harrisonburg 63

John Marshall 63, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 55

Lancaster 70, Christchurch 40

Landon, Md. 49, Woodberry Forest 48

Langley 62, Freedom 56

Legacy Christian Academy 45, Bedford CIA, Pa. 39

Martinsburg, W.Va. 49, Western Albemarle 37

Menchville 54, Hermitage 51

Nansemond River 77, Gloucester 13

Narrows 53, James Monroe, W.Va. 38

Norfolk Christian School 50, TEACH Homeschool 36

Norfolk Collegiate 108, Lafayette 58

Northumberland 56, Nandua 51

Patriot 74, Stone Bridge 51

Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 70

Peninsula Catholic 58, Salem 47

Potomac Falls 66, North Stafford 47

Pungo Christian, N.C. 49, Brunswick Academy 42

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 61, Gar-Field 58

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 44

Sandy Spring Friends School, Md. 61, Potomac School 60

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 61, Dayspring Christian Academy 52

Spotswood 79, Skyline 28

St. John’s, D.C. 78, Westfield 51

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68, Virginia Academy 53

Tolsia, W.Va. 81, Hurley 39

Union 58, Sullivan East, Tenn. 53, OT

W.T. Woodson 48, McLean 42

Western Branch 69, Bayside 62

William Monroe 60, Rappahannock County 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.