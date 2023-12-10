Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 61, New Town, Md. 47
Carlisle 80, Eden Morehead, N.C. 67
Carroll County 76, Pulaski County 58
Deep Creek 71, Ocean Lakes 65
Deep Run 65, Battlefield 51
Fairfax Christian 67, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51
Flint Hill 61, Catholic 56
Grafton 60, Arcadia 51
Granby 50, Greenbrier Christian 28
Huguenot 63, Loudoun Valley 59, OT
James Madison 84, St. Christopher’s 69
Jenkins, Ky. 73, Thomas Walker 50
John Handley 82, Harrisonburg 63
John Marshall 63, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 55
Lancaster 70, Christchurch 40
Landon, Md. 49, Woodberry Forest 48
Langley 62, Freedom 56
Legacy Christian Academy 45, Bedford CIA, Pa. 39
Martinsburg, W.Va. 49, Western Albemarle 37
Menchville 54, Hermitage 51
Nansemond River 77, Gloucester 13
Narrows 53, James Monroe, W.Va. 38
Norfolk Christian School 50, TEACH Homeschool 36
Norfolk Collegiate 108, Lafayette 58
Northumberland 56, Nandua 51
Patriot 74, Stone Bridge 51
Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 70
Peninsula Catholic 58, Salem 47
Potomac Falls 66, North Stafford 47
Pungo Christian, N.C. 49, Brunswick Academy 42
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 61, Gar-Field 58
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 64, Cape Henry Collegiate 44
Sandy Spring Friends School, Md. 61, Potomac School 60
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 61, Dayspring Christian Academy 52
Spotswood 79, Skyline 28
St. John’s, D.C. 78, Westfield 51
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 68, Virginia Academy 53
Tolsia, W.Va. 81, Hurley 39
Union 58, Sullivan East, Tenn. 53, OT
W.T. Woodson 48, McLean 42
Western Branch 69, Bayside 62
William Monroe 60, Rappahannock County 46
