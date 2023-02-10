Live Radio
Home » Education News » Fairfax Co. counselor: Students…

Fairfax Co. counselor: Students still struggle with social, emotional skills 3 years after start of pandemic

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 10, 2023, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Students are still lagging behind in certain areas, three years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fairfax County, Virginia, school counselor Shari Winston.

She’s worked with kids for a long time, recently switching from high school counselor to working with elementary school kids.

“Kids in general, whether it’s high school or here, are just socio-emotionally a year-plus behind where we are used to,” Winston said. “Students acting out if they don’t get their way, they don’t know how to express themselves.”

She said all the work school counselors and mental health professionals had done before the pandemic, or in years leading up, is having to be recreated or retaught to kids. Winston said even with the regression, there are hopeful signs of kids trying to help each other.

“Telling their friend, ‘hey, I think you need to go talk to someone, why don’t we go talk to Miss Winston?'”

She said she knows she’s making a difference when kids do that, or jockey to sit with her at lunch.

“That’s something that’s really fulfilling, like, I may have helped one student and then it’s sort of like a telephone game or maybe that other student is having a concern or an issue that they have a trusted adult that they can come and talk to,” said Winston.

This is National School Counseling Week, and Winston was celebrated at her school, Shrevewood Elementary, with a special lunch. She also got a sweet note from a first grader.

“It’s really nice to be recognized. And I am humbled whenever I am,” she said.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up