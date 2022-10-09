RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Number of Virginians graduating from high school slightly down in 2022, data shows

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 9, 2022, 7:44 AM

Slightly less Virginians graduated from high school in 2022 when compared to last year, data from the state’s board of education shows.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, 92.1% of public high school graduates graduated in 2022, which is a slight decrease from 2021 when 93% graduated. This year’s numbers are still higher than the Class of 2019 pre-pandemic graduation rate of 91.5%.

However, the dropout rate went up as well. According to state figures, 5.19% of the 98,648 students dropped out, up from 4.3% from the class of 2021.

Also, the number of Hispanic graduates went down by roughly 2%.

Black and White students were less impacted but still had lower graduation rates than 2021.

This is the breakdown by race of the Class of 2022 graduates:

  • American Indian – 86.34%
  • Asian – 98.25%
  • Black – 90.27%
  • Hispanic – 83.12%
  • Native Hawaiian – 96%
  • White – 94.88%
  • Multiple Races – 93.59%

Graduation rates went down for students with disabilities, economically disadvantaged students and English learners. According to the state’s department of education, 72.29% of English learners graduated in 2022, down from 77.2% in 2021.

Late last month, data released from the state’s Department of Education revealed 89% percent of Virginia school got full accreditation for the 2022-23 school year. That’s down from 92% in 2019-2020, the last time data was released on accreditation.

