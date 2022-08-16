WAR IN UKRAINE: Crimea 'sabotage' highlights Russia's woes in Ukraine war | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Lawyer loses appeal in defamation suit over school mascot

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 7:00 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by a Delaware attorney who was forced to resign from his law firm after defending a Pennsylvania high school’s American Indian mascot.

Scott Cousins filed a complaint on his own behalf against the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District in 2020 in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the district from retiring Unionville High School’s mascot.

Sports teams at the school had long been known as the Indians.

Soon afteward, Rosemary Goodier, another Delaware attorney and Pennsylvania resident, emailed his law firm saying the lawsuit “reflects poorly” on the firm. Cousin was asked to resign the next day.

Related Categories:

Education News

