Lawyer loses appeal in defamation suit over school mascot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by a Delaware attorney…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by a Delaware attorney who was forced to resign from his law firm after defending a Pennsylvania high school’s American Indian mascot.

Scott Cousins filed a complaint on his own behalf against the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District in 2020 in an unsuccessful effort to prevent the district from retiring Unionville High School’s mascot.

Sports teams at the school had long been known as the Indians.

Soon afteward, Rosemary Goodier, another Delaware attorney and Pennsylvania resident, emailed his law firm saying the lawsuit “reflects poorly” on the firm. Cousin was asked to resign the next day.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.