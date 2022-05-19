RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden | War draws G7 finance leaders' focus | Navalny's team urges more Russian sanctions | Biden lauds Sweden, Finland NATO bids
Home » Education News » Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she's…

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s engaged to longtime partner

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 9:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday she’s engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts, a marketing professional she met over a decade ago while they were undergraduates at Boston University.

The pair got engaged last month in her family’s hometown in Puerto Rico, the Democratic congresswoman confirmed to Insider and later on social media. Roberts had appeared in a 2018 political documentary in which he discussed his support for Ocasio-Cortez’s career.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Bronx-born former bartender who represents Queens, was the charismatic star of the “squad” of progressive congresswomen whose elections in 2018 helped return the chamber to Democratic control.

A self-described democratic socialist, the 32-year-old upset powerful Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in that year’s primary, and easily prevailed in 2020 over opponents including former CNBC broadcaster Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

Alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez has attempted to lead the Democratic party where it long feared to tread: Steep taxes on the rich. Abolishing an immigration enforcement agency. Proposing “economic transformation” to combat climate change.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez recently spoke in support of organizers spearheading the successful union drive at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York. She also supports a bill banning stock trading by members of Congress and their families.

Last November, the House voted to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, an extraordinary rebuke that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up