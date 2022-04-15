RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Howard University plans to build hospital as part of expansion

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 11:02 AM

D.C.’s Howard University is planning to build a new hospital as part of its massive campus expansion.

Howard said the new hospital will use money from a $100 million federal government budget appropriation as well as a $225 million, 20-year tax abatement on commercial development sites owned by Howard, $25 million in infrastructure investment and $26.6 million from D.C.

The project would create a 225-bed teaching hospital with a Level 1 Trauma Center on the university campus.

“Less than a decade ago, when I became president of Howard University, the hospital was in a dire financial situation,” President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a Thursday address. “Since that time, not only has my administration dramatically improved the hospital’s financial posture, but we have positioned it to become a state-of-the-art health care provider and educational institution.”

Frederick also announced $785 million in campus construction initiatives, which includes three new multidisciplinary academic facilities and other major renovations.

“Howard University Hospital has an unrivaled history of serving the under-resourced communities in our nation’s capital. But to ensure this treasured institution could survive required a new vision for how the hospital would operate,” Frederick said. “This critical revitalization effort will honor the legacy and mission of the hospital while empowering it to once again become a leading health care institution dedicated to eradicating health inequities and serving the most vulnerable individuals.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

