Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 59, Tallwood 55

Carroll County 64, Alleghany 26

Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Walsingham Academy 23

Central – Wise 71, Abingdon 50

Charlottesville 41, Orange County 26

Chatham 71, Gretna 33

Courtland 59, Chancellor 58

Fluvanna 30, Western Albemarle 28

Fort Defiance 75, Stuarts Draft 23

Freedom (South Riding) 37, Unity Reed 35

Galax 36, Fort Chiswell 33

Glen Allen 52, TJHS 39

Glenvar 51, Floyd County 41

Hampton 68, Bethel 45

Hampton Roads 29, Cape Henry Collegiate 26

Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 37

Hermitage 55, John Marshall 45

Holston 47, Chilhowie 43

Honaker 65, Council 3

Independence 62, Briar Woods 23

John Battle 44, Union 42

Kellam 47, Frank Cox 24

Lebanon 43, Northwood 12

Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 55

Louisa 55, Albemarle 32

Marion 70, Tazewell 35

Massaponax 68, Brooke Point 34

Menchville 69, Woodside 19

Millbrook 54, Liberty-Bealeton 9

Miller School 72, Va. Episcopal 46

Nansemond-Suffolk 31, Norfolk Christian School 24

New Covenant 29, Timberlake Christian 27

Phoebus 55, Denbigh 8

Poquoson 49, Jamestown 26

Portsmouth Christian 25, Denbigh Baptist 24

Potomac School 57, Madeira School 8

Ridgeview 64, Lee High 40

Rye Cove 59, Castlewood 19

Salem 69, Cave Spring 49

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 60, Episcopal 25

Smithfield 66, Lafayette 28

Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 27

St. Catherine’s 46, Trinity Episcopal 37

St. Gertrude 60, Collegiate-Richmond 39

Steward School 55, Norfolk Academy 33

StoneBridge School 34, Gateway Christian 10

Strasburg 42, Mountain View 31

Thomas Walker 53, Twin Springs 29

Varina 63, Atlee 48

Virginia High 40, Richlands 37

William Monroe 71, Manassas Park 31

Wilson Memorial 55, Buffalo Gap 44

Woodgrove 54, Potomac Falls 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

