Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 59, Tallwood 55
Carroll County 64, Alleghany 26
Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Walsingham Academy 23
Central – Wise 71, Abingdon 50
Charlottesville 41, Orange County 26
Chatham 71, Gretna 33
Courtland 59, Chancellor 58
Fluvanna 30, Western Albemarle 28
Fort Defiance 75, Stuarts Draft 23
Freedom (South Riding) 37, Unity Reed 35
Galax 36, Fort Chiswell 33
Glen Allen 52, TJHS 39
Glenvar 51, Floyd County 41
Hampton 68, Bethel 45
Hampton Roads 29, Cape Henry Collegiate 26
Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 37
Hermitage 55, John Marshall 45
Holston 47, Chilhowie 43
Honaker 65, Council 3
Independence 62, Briar Woods 23
John Battle 44, Union 42
Kellam 47, Frank Cox 24
Lebanon 43, Northwood 12
Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 55
Louisa 55, Albemarle 32
Marion 70, Tazewell 35
Massaponax 68, Brooke Point 34
Menchville 69, Woodside 19
Millbrook 54, Liberty-Bealeton 9
Miller School 72, Va. Episcopal 46
Nansemond-Suffolk 31, Norfolk Christian School 24
New Covenant 29, Timberlake Christian 27
Phoebus 55, Denbigh 8
Poquoson 49, Jamestown 26
Portsmouth Christian 25, Denbigh Baptist 24
Potomac School 57, Madeira School 8
Ridgeview 64, Lee High 40
Rye Cove 59, Castlewood 19
Salem 69, Cave Spring 49
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 60, Episcopal 25
Smithfield 66, Lafayette 28
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 27
St. Catherine’s 46, Trinity Episcopal 37
St. Gertrude 60, Collegiate-Richmond 39
Steward School 55, Norfolk Academy 33
StoneBridge School 34, Gateway Christian 10
Strasburg 42, Mountain View 31
Thomas Walker 53, Twin Springs 29
Varina 63, Atlee 48
Virginia High 40, Richlands 37
William Monroe 71, Manassas Park 31
Wilson Memorial 55, Buffalo Gap 44
Woodgrove 54, Potomac Falls 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.