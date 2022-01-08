GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= ADM, Adel 50, Winterset 44 AGWSR, Ackley 55, South Hardin 24 Algona 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge…

ADM, Adel 50, Winterset 44

AGWSR, Ackley 55, South Hardin 24

Algona 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 24

Alta-Aurelia 41, Southeast Valley 36

Ankeny 47, Mason City 42

Ankeny Centennial 71, Ames 10

Atlantic 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 24

Audubon 58, IKM-Manning 40

Baxter 79, Dunkerton 34

Bellevue 77, Northeast, Goose Lake 42

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Cedar Valley Christian School 17

Benton Community 46, Marion 39

Bishop Garrigan 53, West Hancock, Britt 52

Burlington Notre Dame 67, WACO, Wayland 30

Camanche 60, Anamosa 36

Carlisle 48, Carroll 33

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Dubuque, Senior 52, OT

Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, Wahlert, Dubuque 54

Center Point-Urbana 51, Williamsburg 39

Centerville 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44

Central Clinton, DeWitt 72, Clinton 35

Central Elkader 59, Postville 19

Central Lee, Donnellson 58, Eldon Cardinal 28

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Rock Valley 43

Chariton 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 35

Clear Creek-Amana 54, South Tama County, Tama 5

Clear Lake 63, Webster City 24

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 37

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 38, Whiting 31

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36, Nebraska City, Neb. 35, OT

Crestwood, Cresco 40, New Hampton 37

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Pella 25

Danville 62, Van Buren, Keosauqua 52

Davenport, Central 47, Assumption, Davenport 30

Davenport, North 70, Davenport, West 17

Denison-Schleswig 55, Creston 54

Denver 62, Hudson 24

Des Moines Christian 45, Earlham 39

Des Moines, Lincoln 64, Des Moines, East 29

Diagonal 39, Ankeny Christian Academy 36

Dike-New Hartford 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 33

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Waukee 30

Dubuque, Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35

Durant-Bennett 54, North Cedar, Stanwood 31

East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Central City 49

East Mills 47, Sidney 45

Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Alburnett 31

Emmetsburg 44, East Sac County 40

Essex 51, Griswold 35

Forest City 53, Lake Mills 40

Gilbert 75, Boone 43

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 41

Glenwood 67, Shenandoah 52

Grand View Christian 55, Perry 32

Grinnell 67, Norwalk 46

Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 31

H-L-V, Victor 36, Keota 32

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44

Harlan 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56

Harris-Lake Park 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36

Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 32

Holy Trinity 70, New London 23

Humboldt 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

Indianola 64, Oskaloosa 27

Iowa City High 76, Cedar Falls 46

Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lynnville-Sully 38

Jesup 75, Oelwein 35

Johnston 59, Valley, West Des Moines 36

Keokuk 62, Burlington 18

Kingsley-Pierson 54, MVAOCOU 42

Knoxville 42, Albia 27

Lamoni 58, Seymour 15

Lewis Central 46, Clarinda 26

Linn-Mar, Marion 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45

Louisa-Muscatine 58, Wapello 25

MFL-Mar-Mac 56, North Fayette Valley 37

Manson Northwest Webster 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 28

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 79, Starmont 18

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 75, South O’Brien, Paullina 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Central Decatur, Leon 39

Mediapolis 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23

Montezuma 49, English Valleys, North English 27

Monticello 34, Cascade,Western Dubuque 30

Moulton-Udell 52, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42

Mount Ayr 36, Bedford 26

Murray 48, Moravia 15

Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 51

Newton 30, Pella Christian 24

Nodaway Valley 51, Lenox 39

North Butler, Greene 48, Rockford 43

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Springville 51

North Mahaska, New Sharon 63, Belle Plaine 30

North Polk, Alleman 61, Bondurant Farrar 55

North Scott, Eldridge 57, Muscatine 21

North Tama, Traer 45, Janesville 43

North Union 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

OA-BCIG 51, Lawton-Bronson 27

Osage 45, Northwood-Kensett 28

Panorama, Panora 75, Ogden 4

Pleasant Valley 59, Bettendorf 26

Pleasantville 43, Interstate 35,Truro 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Waterloo, East 19

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 65, Midland, Wyoming 60, OT

Regina, Iowa City 37, West Liberty 25

Saint Ansgar 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38

Saydel 41, Greene County 31

Sheldon 60, Okoboji, Milford 53

Sigourney 45, Colfax-Mingo 40

Sioux Center 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, West Bend-Mallard 40

Solon 46, Beckman, Dyersville 36

South Hamilton, Jewell 55, PCM, Monroe 29

South Winneshiek, Calmar 18, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 17

Southeast Polk 69, Urbandale 29

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, East Union, Afton 33

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42, South Central Calhoun 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25

Treynor 40, Underwood 33

Tri-County, Thornburg 39, B-G-M 35

Unity Christian 69, St. Mary’s, Remsen 48

Vinton-Shellsburg 65, Independence 29

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25

Waterloo Christian School 43, Collins-Maxwell 40

Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 42

Waukee Northwest 56, Fort Dodge 53

Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Decorah 34

West Branch 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47

West Central, Maynard 56, Kee, Lansing 39

West Delaware, Manchester 51, Maquoketa 48

West Fork, Sheffield 48, Nashua-Plainfield 35

West Lyon, Inwood 48, George-Little Rock 20

West Marshall, State Center 52, Roland-Story, Story City 40

Western Christian 45, Storm Lake 44

Westwood, Sloan 50, Ridge View 46

Wilton 62, Tipton 36

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Hillcrest Academy 15

Woodbine 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Woodward-Granger 43, West Central Valley, Stuart 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pekin vs. Lone Tree, ccd.

