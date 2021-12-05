CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Maryland tip line sees increase in concerns on campuses

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 11:44 AM

WOODLAWN, Md. — The Maryland Center for Student Safety is getting more reports of violence on school campuses through its tip line.

WBAL-TV reports that very few school systems have been off-limits when it comes to incidents of violence since students returned to the classroom this fall.

The Maryland Center for School Safety tip line reported a more than 167% increase in tips over 2020 for weapons in schools and a 46% increase over 2019.

Tips are received by phone, internet and through an app. The majority of the tips relate to bullying, assault and COVID-19, mainly concerns of students not masking or socially distancing.

