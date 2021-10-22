Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Education News » Richmond schools closing 2…

Richmond schools closing 2 extra days for mental health

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond’s schools superintendent says schools will close for the entire first week of November, including two days “in the interest” of workers’ mental health.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Superintendent Jason Kamras announced the change Wednesday, noting the stress schools employees are under. Kamras says he has heard from staff about how stressful this year has been, including some who say they’re “on the brink of burning out” or leaving.

Schools were already set to be closed three days that week, for Election Day, Diwali and parent-teacher conferences. Now schools will also close the other two days that week.

Kamras acknowledged the short notice for families, but said he worried about significant staff absences that could affect COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Virginia News

Tags:

richmond

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

CFPB building a more risk aware culture from the top down, bottom up

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up