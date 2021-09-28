Carney: Teachers must get vaccinated, get weekly testing

Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that all teachers and school staff in Delaware will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that all teachers and school staff in Delaware will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

Carney announced the new requirement Tuesday. It will be formally issued by emergency regulation and takes effect Nov. 1. The requirement also applies to contractors and volunteers who work in K-12 public and private schools.

Carney says the top priority has been to get all students back in school this fall and the mandate will help minimize disruptions.

Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram says the state’s largest teacher’s union supports the decision and urges members to get vaccinated, calling weekly testing a “reasonable alternative.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.