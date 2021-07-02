Four charged in North Carolina basketball player’s death

Four men have been charged by police in North Carolina in the shooting death of a high school basketball player.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four men have been charged by police in North Carolina in the shooting death of a high school basketball player.

Garner police said in a news release that there had been three arrests while a search is underway for a fourth suspect.

According to police, Messiah Pitt, a Raleigh Wakefield High School basketball player who had just completed his junior year, was shot and killed after midnight June 19 at a graduation party in Garner.

Investigators say Pitt was not believed to be the intended target of the gunfire, which erupted as party goers were walking back to their cars.

