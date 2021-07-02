Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Education News » Four charged in North…

Four charged in North Carolina basketball player’s death

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 8:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four men have been charged by police in North Carolina in the shooting death of a high school basketball player.

Garner police said in a news release that there had been three arrests while a search is underway for a fourth suspect.

According to police, Messiah Pitt, a Raleigh Wakefield High School basketball player who had just completed his junior year, was shot and killed after midnight June 19 at a graduation party in Garner.

Investigators say Pitt was not believed to be the intended target of the gunfire, which erupted as party goers were walking back to their cars.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Tags:

Messiah Pitt

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up