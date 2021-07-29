Fairfax County’s School Age Child Care program expands

Two new locations are being added to the Fairfax County SACC, or School Age Child Care program, in Virginia, bringing the total number of sites to 142.

Two new locations are being added to the Fairfax County SACC, or School Age Child Care program, in Virginia, bringing the total number of sites to 142.

The newest sites include Clearview Elementary School and McNair Upper Elementary School.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said the fact that the schools — and the SACC centers — would be opening for full time, five-day a week instruction and programming “would not be possible without the support of our community.”

McKay took the opportunity to urge everyone who can get the COVID-19 vaccines to get their shots.

“We have thousands of elementary school kids throughout Fairfax County — thousands — who don’t have the opportunity yet to get vaccinated sheerly because of their age,” McKay said. “If for no other reason, get vaccinated to protect them — to protect their families.”

Fairfax County Board of Education Chair Stella Pekarsky echoed the appeal for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and added: “The need for high-quality school-age child care has indeed never been greater. And the extended site availability will help meet these needs.”

According to McKay, 70% of Fairfax County residents over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated.