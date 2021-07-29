2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Education News » Fairfax County's School Age…

Fairfax County’s School Age Child Care program expands

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

July 29, 2021, 1:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two new locations are being added to the Fairfax County SACC, or School Age Child Care program, in Virginia, bringing the total number of sites to 142.

The newest sites include Clearview Elementary School and McNair Upper Elementary School.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said the fact that the schools — and the SACC centers — would be opening for full time, five-day a week instruction and programming “would not be possible without the support of our community.”

McKay took the opportunity to urge everyone who can get the COVID-19 vaccines to get their shots.

“We have thousands of elementary school kids throughout Fairfax County — thousands — who don’t have the opportunity yet to get vaccinated sheerly because of their age,” McKay said. “If for no other reason, get vaccinated to protect them — to protect their families.”

Fairfax County Board of Education Chair Stella Pekarsky echoed the appeal for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and added: “The need for high-quality school-age child care has indeed never been greater. And the extended site availability will help meet these needs.”

According to McKay, 70% of Fairfax County residents over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up