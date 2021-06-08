Heat closes dozens of Baltimore-area schools with no AC

Students at nearly three dozen Baltimore public schools without air conditioning are learning virtually for a second day Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures.

News outlets report that about 30 city schools listed on the school district website sent students home around 10:30 a.m. on Monday to transition to virtual learning while staff also transitioned to teaching from home.

In Baltimore County, six public schools also closed three hours early Monday due to a lack of air conditioning, and afternoon and evening activities were canceled as well.

Two of those schools remained virtual on Tuesday.

