Heat closes dozens of Baltimore-area schools with no AC

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 9:01 AM

BALTIMORE — Students at nearly three dozen Baltimore public schools without air conditioning are learning virtually for a second day Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures.

News outlets report that about 30 city schools listed on the school district website sent students home around 10:30 a.m. on Monday to transition to virtual learning while staff also transitioned to teaching from home.

In Baltimore County, six public schools also closed three hours early Monday due to a lack of air conditioning, and afternoon and evening activities were canceled as well.

Two of those schools remained virtual on Tuesday.

