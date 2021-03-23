Shepherd University offering flight training, education

Shepherd University is partnering with an airport and a company to bring flight training and education to West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Shepherd University is partnering with an airport and a company to bring flight training and education to West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

Under an agreement announced Monday, business students at Shepherd can take a ground school class at the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport through Bravo Flight Training of Frederick, Maryland.

The university says upon completing the class, students can use it toward academic credit in their program.

Ground school teaches several aviation-related topics such as the weather and learning how airplanes fly.

The university says the class is the first phase of a planned aviation program at Shepherd.

