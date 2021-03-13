CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update | Vaccine appointments required in Va. | Biden boosts US vaccine goal | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Cardiff suspends 2 academy…

Cardiff suspends 2 academy staff over bullying allegations

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Cardiff City has suspended two members of the south Wales club’s academy staff while investigating bullying allegations.

The team, which plays in England’s second division, launched an investigation, working closely with the Football Association and the English Football League.

“Cardiff City FC can confirm that it has launched a comprehensive investigation into non-recent allegations of bullying and poor practice relating to the club’s academy,” the team said in a statement late Friday.

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy stepped down from his position as Cardiff under-18s coach in 2019 while the club investigated a bullying claim against him and others.

Bellamy denied the allegations against him. Cardiff’s investigation highlighted “a number of significant concerns” and concluded that academy players faced an “unacceptable coaching environment” at the club.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Even as negative audit findings rise, glimmers of progress on DoD's 2020 financial statement

Catch up on all the sessions from Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD commission on sexual assault promises it will bring fresh eyes to an old issue

Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up