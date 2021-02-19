CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Virginia Tech will dissolve…

Virginia Tech will dissolve Student Government Association

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech will dissolve its Student Government Association and create a new undergraduate senate.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that the university’s decision is aimed at increasing participation and diversity.

The announcement arrives months after accusations of dysfunction and sexism prompted a reevaluation of the association.

A task force recommended this week that an Undergraduate Student Senate take on the role of student governance.

The task force formed in the wake of allegations of political infighting, sexism and cronyism.

There also were multiple impeachment attempts, high turnover and extensive vacancies.

The new student senate will do away with the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

The governmental body will be made up of about 85 senators.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

Three years later, Vice Adm. Norton leaves DISA in a much better place

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

Senate to get on the IT modernization bandwagon?

DoD stands up 90 day commission on sexual assault, with several interim steps

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up