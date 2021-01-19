Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadwater Academy 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 52 C.D. Hylton 56, Freedom (South Riding) 34 Charlottesville 74, Monticello…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

C.D. Hylton 56, Freedom (South Riding) 34

Charlottesville 74, Monticello 26

Colonial Heights 44, Matoaca 42

Culpeper 70, Fauquier 54

Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43

Eastern View 76, James Monroe 46

Franklin 50, Carver Academy 46

Graham 86, Marion 50

Green Run 79, Tallwood 35

Grundy 57, Twin Valley 54

Heritage-Lynchburg 65, Rustburg 42

Holston 63, Chilhowie 53

J.I. Burton 59, Eastside 50

John Handley 58, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Kellam 68, First Colonial 48

Manassas Park 60, William Monroe 48

Orange County 68, Madison County 66

Peninsula Catholic 78, Norfolk Christian School 58

Petersburg 70, Meadowbrook 50

Ridgeview Christian 69, Regents 27

Rye Cove 52, Castlewood 36

Tazewell 74, Richlands 67

Twin Springs 72, Thomas Walker 54

Union 74, Lee High 28

West Point 51, Goochland 37

Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 86, Portsmouth Christian 27

Charlottesville 52, Monticello 42

Gate City 57, Abingdon 52

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Galax 27

Grafton 72, Bruton 15

Graham 86, Marion 50

Grundy 54, Twin Valley 34

Holston 63, Chilhowie 53

James Madison 52, Oakton 35

Lord Botetourt 79, Parry McCluer 28

Louisa 76, Fluvanna 56

Meadowbrook 65, Petersburg 38

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 44

Princess Anne 89, Kempsville 36

Richlands 56, Tazewell 33

Ridgeview 34, Central – Wise 30

Salem 39, Landstown 36

Steward School 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 22

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 27

Tallwood 50, Green Run 18

Union 62, Lee High 19

Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 38

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 17

York 35, Poquoson 25

