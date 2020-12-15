Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 59, Asheville School, N.C. 39
Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Norfolk Collegiate 42
Life Christian 64, Church Hill Academy 52
Tabernacle Baptist 54, Great Hope Baptist 41
Veritas Collegiate Academy 82, TEACH Homeschool 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Southwest Virginia Home School 58, Timberlake Christian 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.