Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 59, Asheville School, N.C. 39

Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Norfolk Collegiate 42

Life Christian 64, Church Hill Academy 52

Tabernacle Baptist 54, Great Hope Baptist 41

Veritas Collegiate Academy 82, TEACH Homeschool 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Southwest Virginia Home School 58, Timberlake Christian 35

