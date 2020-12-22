New dorms at University of Maryland honor students of color

Officials at the University of Maryland in College Park say they will name two new residence halls after former students who helped diversify the campus.

The Washington Post reported Monday that one hall will honor Hiram Whittle and Elaine Johnson Coates.

In 1951, Whittle was the first Black man to be admitted to the university. In 1959, Coates became the first Black woman to graduate with an undergraduate degree.

Another building will pay tribute to Pyon Su and Chunjen Constant Chen.

In 1891, Pyon became the first Korean student to receive a degree from the Maryland Agricultural College, which is now the University of Maryland. Chen became the first Chinese student to enroll at the college in 1915.

