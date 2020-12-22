CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Education News » New dorms at University…

New dorms at University of Maryland honor students of color

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 11:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Officials at the University of Maryland in College Park say they will name two new residence halls after former students who helped diversify the campus.

The Washington Post reported Monday that one hall will honor Hiram Whittle and Elaine Johnson Coates.

In 1951, Whittle was the first Black man to be admitted to the university. In 1959, Coates became the first Black woman to graduate with an undergraduate degree.

Another building will pay tribute to Pyon Su and Chunjen Constant Chen.

In 1891, Pyon became the first Korean student to receive a degree from the Maryland Agricultural College, which is now the University of Maryland. Chen became the first Chinese student to enroll at the college in 1915.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up