Rural Dorchester County is 1st in Md. to close schools amid virus surge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A rural Maryland county has closed its schools amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Dorchester County is the first county in the state to scale back learning in classrooms after officials pushed schools to reopen.

The Washington Post reports that the county is home to the highest number of confirmed new cases per 100,000 population during the last seven days.

County health officer Roger Harrell says the spike in cases hasn’t been connected to a specific event or outbreak in any part of the county and has affected people across all ages.

