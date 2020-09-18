CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Pandemic leads to $90M in cuts to UVA’s budget for his year

The Associated Press

September 18, 2020, 8:58 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The impact of the coronavirus on the University of Virginia has spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to this year’s budget.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that the figure amounts to a 2.3% reduction in the budget that officials proposed in June.

The $3.76 billion budget was approved Sept. 11 by the Board of Visitors.

Cuts in the spending plan affect faculty and staff salaries as well as services such as travel. School officials said they expect financial losses in services such as housing, dining and in athletics.

The number of students living in dorms decreased by 34%.

