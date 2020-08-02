2 Delaware school boards vote to start school year online

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two school boards in Delaware have voted to start the school year with virtual classes. The…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two school boards in Delaware have voted to start the school year with virtual classes.

The Delaware State News reports the boards of the Capital School District in Dover and the Milford School District in Milford voted in favor of the move Thursday.

The Capital School District Board unanimously voted for the decision, while the board members in Milford decided in a 5-1 vote.

The decision comes as school boards across the state are contemplating how to start of the academic year after Gov. John Carney announced this week that schools can implement hybrid teaching formats.

Students in both districts are set to take virtual classes for at least the first six weeks of school.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.