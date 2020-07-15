CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What about Va. high school athletics this fall? | DC to extend emergency order | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Education News » William & Mary creates…

William & Mary creates new transition program for veterans

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 2:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is launching a program that will prepare veterans for leadership roles in the civilian world.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that its W&M VET program will help veterans transition through areas of study that include business, law and international affairs.

The school in Williamsburg will also help veterans and their families undergo a healthy change over into civilian life.

Student veterans will receive support through a “buddy system” that connects them with peers and mentors who are experienced executives.

The program is being launched with a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumna who is also a trustee of the William & Mary Foundation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up