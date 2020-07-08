CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Education News » JMU is renaming halls…

JMU is renaming halls that bear names of Confederate leaders

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Virginia’s James Madison University is renaming three buildings that bear the names of Confederate leaders.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the university’s board of visitors voted to change the names of three halls following requests by students, alumni and campus organizations.

The school in Harrisonburg has removed signs for the buildings on the quad and assigned temporary names.

One of the buildings is named for Confederate Gen. Turner Ashby. Jackson Hall is named for Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. And Maury Hall is named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, a scientist and Confederate naval officer.

The school is not considering changing its name. James Madison was the slave-owning fourth U.S. president and chief architect of the U.S. Constitution.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up