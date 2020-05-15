Tech glitch means thousands of students may have to retake AP tests

According to reports on social media and experiences shared in an online petition, when some students went to submit their answers, a message popped up saying their answers weren't received and they'd have to take the test again in June.

Thousands of students who took Advanced Placement tests this week will have to do it all over again.

All because of an apparent tech glitch.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, high school students are taking the exams online this year. The high-stakes tests can earn students college credit.

“We’ve studied hard for the last few weeks and were looking forward to earning some college credit today,” the online petition on Change.org reads. “Now we might have to retake our tests several weeks from now or lose our chance to get college credit.”

The petition, which has garnered more than 7,800 names as of Friday morning, calls on the College Board, which administers the tests, to allow students to resubmit work they still have saved on their computers.

The College Board hasn’t directly addressed the petition, but in a series of statements and tweets this week said more than 1 million students have taken the exams so far and more than 99% were able to successfully submit their responses.

In one of the tweets, the College Board said it heard from some students who had trouble cutting and pasting their responses to submit them.

“We took a closer look and found that outdated browsers were a primary cause of these challenges,” the College Board said in the tweet.

In a follow-up statement to InsideHigherEd, the College Board said: “We share the deep disappointment of students who were unable to complete their exam — whether for technical issues or other reasons. We’re working to understand these students’ unique circumstances in advance of the June makeup exams. Any student who encountered an issue during their exam will be able to retest.”

The College Board is encouraging students to follow some tech troubleshooting tips both before they take their exams and if they encounter any issues during their tests.