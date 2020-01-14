Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Lee High 52
Amelia Academy 58, Richmond Christian 44
Annandale 65, Hayfield 62, OT
Armstrong 52, Patrick Henry-Ashland 45
Atlantic Shores Christian 89, Gateway Christian 42
Auburn 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 51
Battlefield 67, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 53
Bayside 62, Tallwood 23
Benedictine 56, Woodberry Forest 41
Bethel 41, Woodside 38
Bishop O’Connell 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57
Blacksburg 62, Pulaski County 54
Bland County 49, Galax 45
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 79, Kenston Forest 61
Blue Ridge School 69, Hargrave Military 41
Booker T. Washington 60, Norcom 52
Brooke Point 63, Riverbend 42
Bullis, Md. 98, St. John Paul the Great 71
C.D. Hylton 78, Gar-Field 59
Caroline 70, Spotsylvania 50
Catholic High School of Va Beach 61, Peninsula Catholic 47
Cave Spring 72, Salem 69
Centreville 68, Westfield 56
Chancellor 68, Eastern View 58
Chatham 66, Appomattox 52
Clarke County 61, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 43
Colgan 57, Forest Park 44
Colonial Heights 68, Dinwiddie 63
Culpeper 59, Sherando 56
Cumberland 59, Nottoway 54
Dan River 64, Altavista 51
Eastern Mennonite 75, Miller School 72
Eastern Montgomery 54, Covington 46
Eastside 65, Castlewood 28
Edison 71, Lee-Springfield 59
Episcopal 77, Landon, Md. 66
Fairfax 72, James Robinson 42
Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 19
Falls Church 70, Justice High School 36
Flint Hill School 91, Saint James, Md. 77
Frank Cox 60, Ocean Lakes 40
Fredericksburg Christian 69, Fredericksburg Academy 44
Freedom (South Riding) 67, Woodgrove 40
Gate City 69, Central – Wise 59
George Mason 61, William Monroe 46
Goochland 58, Buckingham County 55
Graham 79, Tazewell 35
Grayson County 70, Fort Chiswell 58
Grundy 70, Hurley 34
Harrisonburg 54, Broadway 45
Henrico 73, Atlee 39
Herndon 49, Washington-Lee 48
Hickory 53, Deep Creek 42
Highland Springs 72, Lee-Davis 18
Holston 56, Chilhowie 45
Hopewell 70, Meadowbrook 62
J.I. Burton 60, Twin Springs 55
James Madison 42, Chantilly 39
James Monroe 62, King George 38
James Wood 53, Fauquier 50
John Champe 61, Osbourn 53
John Handley 51, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Lake Braddock 103, W.T. Woodson 74
Lakeland 68, Indian River 50
Lancaster 52, Northumberland 33
Landstown 46, First Colonial 42
Loudoun County 69, Park View-Sterling 49
Loudoun Valley 64, Dominion 55
Louisa 55, Albemarle 49
Madison County 63, Strasburg 58
Maggie L. Walker GS 55, Carver Academy 42
Magna Vista 70, Tunstall 64
Martinsville 58, GW-Danville 55
Menchville 68, Kecoughtan 65
Millbrook 63, Kettle Run 55
Mills Godwin 64, Hermitage 55
Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Hampton Roads 39
Narrows 61, Craig County 40
New Covenant 58, Fishburne Military 45
Norfolk Christian School 70, Walsingham Academy 69
Norfolk Collegiate 76, Steward School 70
North Stafford 64, Massaponax 57
Northside 72, Lord Botetourt 65
Norview 61, Maury 45
Oak Hill Academy 82, Roanoke Catholic 49
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Christiansburg 43
Patriot 65, Osbourn Park 50
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46
Pendleton County, W.Va. 62, Bath County 50
Potomac Falls 71, Briar Woods 65
Prince George 68, Petersburg 56
Princess Anne 61, Surry County 36
R.E. Lee-Staunton 63, Fort Defiance 43
Rappahannock County 67, Luray 60, OT
Ridgeview 48, John Battle 41
Rockbridge County 64, Turner Ashby 55
Rye Cove 71, Thomas Walker 63
Shenandoah Valley Christian 45, Grace Christian 39
South County 73, West Springfield 65
South Lakes 48, Langley 35
St. Christopher’s 64, Fork Union Prep 49
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Georgetown Prep, Md. 41
Stafford 75, Mountain View 63
Stone Bridge 79, Rock Ridge 67
StoneBridge School 38, Broadwater Academy 36
Stuarts Draft 92, Buffalo Gap 71
The Covenant School 66, Carlisle 47
Thomas Dale 66, Matoaca 55
Tuscarora 62, Independence 59
Twin Valley 64, Honaker 58
Virginia High 67, Marion 42
West Potomac 57, T.C. Williams 40
Western Branch 64, Oscar Smith 61
William Byrd 62, Staunton River 44
William Fleming 60, Franklin County 34
Wilson Memorial 57, Riverheads 54
Woodrow Wilson 63, Churchland 59
Woodstock Central 53, Skyline 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenbrier Christian vs. Nandua, ccd.
Kempsville vs. Kellam, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 72, Lee High 31
Albemarle 78, Louisa 66
Annandale 65, Hayfield 62, OT
Appomattox 39, Chatham Hall 37
Atlantic Shores Christian 34, Gateway Christian 27
Atlee 69, Henrico 52
Bayside 62, Tallwood 23
Bethel 60, Woodside 50
Bishop O’Connell 43, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 33
Bluestone 53, Central of Lunenburg 46
Booker T. Washington 55, Norcom 49
Brentsville 52, Warren County 34
Broadway 48, Harrisonburg 46
Brooke Point 53, Riverbend 44
C.D. Hylton 56, Gar-Field 20
Carlisle 52, Chatham Hall 14
Carroll County 60, Alleghany 31
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Peninsula Catholic 19
Cave Spring 70, Salem 48
Chilhowie 45, Holston 43
Collegiate-Richmond 54, Trinity Episcopal 45
Deep Creek 55, Hickory 17
Dinwiddie 58, Colonial Heights 47
Eastern View 67, Chancellor 55
Eastside 81, Castlewood 11
Edison 79, Lee-Springfield 31
Episcopal 54, Bullis, Md. 47
Fairfax 48, James Robinson 31
Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 19
Floyd County 49, Radford 35
Forest Park 52, Colgan 49, OT
Fort Defiance 75, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51
Fredericksburg Christian 46, Fredericksburg Academy 28
GW-Danville 39, Martinsville 33
Gate City 64, Central – Wise 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Auburn 21
Giles 71, Glenvar 66, OT
Glen Allen 42, Maggie L. Walker GS 30
Gloucester 59, Warwick 44
Goochland 51, Buckingham County 28
Grafton 71, Poquoson 17
Graham 53, Tazewell 43
Grassfield 57, Nansemond River 42
Grayson County 50, Fort Chiswell 41
Halifax County 65, Patrick County 61
Hanover 75, Varina 14
Heritage-Newport News 59, Phoebus 20
Herndon 58, Washington-Lee 42
Highland Springs 74, Lee-Davis 18
Highland-Warrenton 51, Trinity Christian School 46
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 48, Timberlake Christian 35
Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 42
James Madison 42, Chantilly 39
James River-Midlothian 67, Huguenot 31
James Wood 44, Fauquier 33
Jamestown 39, Tabb 20
John Champe 49, Osbourn 32
John Handley 40, Liberty-Bealeton 29
King George 46, James Monroe 24
King William 65, Middlesex 36
King’s Fork High School 47, Great Bridge 41
Lake Taylor 102, Granby 8
Lakeland 67, Indian River 58
Landstown 69, First Colonial 36
Lebanon 51, Richlands 42
Lord Botetourt 49, Northside 15
Loudoun Valley 80, Dominion 49
Magna Vista 69, Tunstall 33
Manchester 72, Powhatan 44
Maret, D.C. 80, Flint Hill School 47
Marion 53, Virginia High 21
Massaponax 67, North Stafford 54
Matoaca 41, Thomas Dale 29
McLean 63, Yorktown 40
Menchville 105, Kecoughtan 12
Millbrook 64, Kettle Run 28
Mills Godwin 45, Hermitage 28
Monacan 62, Lloyd Bird 50
Mountain Mission 67, Council 31
Mountain View 41, Stafford 38, OT
Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Hampton Roads 28
Norfolk Academy 54, Greenbrier Christian 26
Norfolk Christian School 40, Walsingham Academy 36, OT
Norview 63, Maury 25
Ocean Lakes 53, Frank Cox 19
Osbourn Park 50, Patriot 39
Page County 41, East Rockingham 28
Patrick Henry-Ashland 72, Armstrong 12
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Rural Retreat 25
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 96, Christiansburg 11
Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34
Potomac Falls 39, Briar Woods 25
Pulaski County 57, Blacksburg 31
Rappahannock 66, Essex 31
Ridgeview 64, John Battle 35
Roanoke Catholic 51, New Covenant 46
South Lakes 52, Langley 37
Southampton Academy 45, Tidewater Academy 23
Spotswood 63, Waynesboro 42
St. Catherine’s 62, St. Margaret’s 27
St. Gertrude 47, St. Annes-Belfield 46
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 57, St. John Paul the Great 48
Staunton River 66, William Byrd 53
Steward School 62, Norfolk Collegiate 35
Stone Bridge 52, Rock Ridge 26
Stuarts Draft 53, Buffalo Gap 49
T.C. Williams 56, West Potomac 53
Thomas Walker 73, Rye Cove 24
Turner Ashby 59, Rockbridge County 41
Tuscarora 60, Independence 37
Va. Episcopal 51, The Covenant School 46
W.T. Woodson 42, Lake Braddock 35
Wakefield 50, George Marshall 37
West Point 43, K&Q Central 20
West Springfield 50, South County 47
Western Branch 81, Oscar Smith 44
Westfield 46, Centreville 26
William Fleming 52, Franklin County 42
William Monroe 42, George Mason 29
Woodgrove 59, Freedom (South Riding) 41
Woodrow Wilson 56, Churchland 30
Woodstock Central 54, Skyline 50
York 48, Bruton 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kempsville vs. Kellam, ppd.
