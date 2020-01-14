Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 54, Lee High 52 Amelia Academy 58, Richmond Christian 44 Annandale 65, Hayfield 62, OT Armstrong…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 54, Lee High 52

Amelia Academy 58, Richmond Christian 44

Annandale 65, Hayfield 62, OT

Armstrong 52, Patrick Henry-Ashland 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 89, Gateway Christian 42

Auburn 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 51

Battlefield 67, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 53

Bayside 62, Tallwood 23

Benedictine 56, Woodberry Forest 41

Bethel 41, Woodside 38

Bishop O’Connell 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 57

Blacksburg 62, Pulaski County 54

Bland County 49, Galax 45

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 79, Kenston Forest 61

Blue Ridge School 69, Hargrave Military 41

Booker T. Washington 60, Norcom 52

Brooke Point 63, Riverbend 42

Bullis, Md. 98, St. John Paul the Great 71

C.D. Hylton 78, Gar-Field 59

Caroline 70, Spotsylvania 50

Catholic High School of Va Beach 61, Peninsula Catholic 47

Cave Spring 72, Salem 69

Centreville 68, Westfield 56

Chancellor 68, Eastern View 58

Chatham 66, Appomattox 52

Clarke County 61, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 43

Colgan 57, Forest Park 44

Colonial Heights 68, Dinwiddie 63

Culpeper 59, Sherando 56

Cumberland 59, Nottoway 54

Dan River 64, Altavista 51

Eastern Mennonite 75, Miller School 72

Eastern Montgomery 54, Covington 46

Eastside 65, Castlewood 28

Edison 71, Lee-Springfield 59

Episcopal 77, Landon, Md. 66

Fairfax 72, James Robinson 42

Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 19

Falls Church 70, Justice High School 36

Flint Hill School 91, Saint James, Md. 77

Frank Cox 60, Ocean Lakes 40

Fredericksburg Christian 69, Fredericksburg Academy 44

Freedom (South Riding) 67, Woodgrove 40

Gate City 69, Central – Wise 59

George Mason 61, William Monroe 46

Goochland 58, Buckingham County 55

Graham 79, Tazewell 35

Grayson County 70, Fort Chiswell 58

Grundy 70, Hurley 34

Harrisonburg 54, Broadway 45

Henrico 73, Atlee 39

Herndon 49, Washington-Lee 48

Hickory 53, Deep Creek 42

Highland Springs 72, Lee-Davis 18

Holston 56, Chilhowie 45

Hopewell 70, Meadowbrook 62

J.I. Burton 60, Twin Springs 55

James Madison 42, Chantilly 39

James Monroe 62, King George 38

James Wood 53, Fauquier 50

John Champe 61, Osbourn 53

John Handley 51, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Lake Braddock 103, W.T. Woodson 74

Lakeland 68, Indian River 50

Lancaster 52, Northumberland 33

Landstown 46, First Colonial 42

Loudoun County 69, Park View-Sterling 49

Loudoun Valley 64, Dominion 55

Louisa 55, Albemarle 49

Madison County 63, Strasburg 58

Maggie L. Walker GS 55, Carver Academy 42

Magna Vista 70, Tunstall 64

Martinsville 58, GW-Danville 55

Menchville 68, Kecoughtan 65

Millbrook 63, Kettle Run 55

Mills Godwin 64, Hermitage 55

Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Hampton Roads 39

Narrows 61, Craig County 40

New Covenant 58, Fishburne Military 45

Norfolk Christian School 70, Walsingham Academy 69

Norfolk Collegiate 76, Steward School 70

North Stafford 64, Massaponax 57

Northside 72, Lord Botetourt 65

Norview 61, Maury 45

Oak Hill Academy 82, Roanoke Catholic 49

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Christiansburg 43

Patriot 65, Osbourn Park 50

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46

Pendleton County, W.Va. 62, Bath County 50

Potomac Falls 71, Briar Woods 65

Prince George 68, Petersburg 56

Princess Anne 61, Surry County 36

R.E. Lee-Staunton 63, Fort Defiance 43

Rappahannock County 67, Luray 60, OT

Ridgeview 48, John Battle 41

Rockbridge County 64, Turner Ashby 55

Rye Cove 71, Thomas Walker 63

Shenandoah Valley Christian 45, Grace Christian 39

South County 73, West Springfield 65

South Lakes 48, Langley 35

St. Christopher’s 64, Fork Union Prep 49

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 77, Georgetown Prep, Md. 41

Stafford 75, Mountain View 63

Stone Bridge 79, Rock Ridge 67

StoneBridge School 38, Broadwater Academy 36

Stuarts Draft 92, Buffalo Gap 71

The Covenant School 66, Carlisle 47

Thomas Dale 66, Matoaca 55

Tuscarora 62, Independence 59

Twin Valley 64, Honaker 58

Virginia High 67, Marion 42

West Potomac 57, T.C. Williams 40

Western Branch 64, Oscar Smith 61

William Byrd 62, Staunton River 44

William Fleming 60, Franklin County 34

Wilson Memorial 57, Riverheads 54

Woodrow Wilson 63, Churchland 59

Woodstock Central 53, Skyline 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenbrier Christian vs. Nandua, ccd.

Kempsville vs. Kellam, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 72, Lee High 31

Albemarle 78, Louisa 66

Annandale 65, Hayfield 62, OT

Appomattox 39, Chatham Hall 37

Atlantic Shores Christian 34, Gateway Christian 27

Atlee 69, Henrico 52

Bayside 62, Tallwood 23

Bethel 60, Woodside 50

Bishop O’Connell 43, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 33

Bluestone 53, Central of Lunenburg 46

Booker T. Washington 55, Norcom 49

Brentsville 52, Warren County 34

Broadway 48, Harrisonburg 46

Brooke Point 53, Riverbend 44

C.D. Hylton 56, Gar-Field 20

Carlisle 52, Chatham Hall 14

Carroll County 60, Alleghany 31

Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Peninsula Catholic 19

Cave Spring 70, Salem 48

Chilhowie 45, Holston 43

Collegiate-Richmond 54, Trinity Episcopal 45

Deep Creek 55, Hickory 17

Dinwiddie 58, Colonial Heights 47

Eastern View 67, Chancellor 55

Eastside 81, Castlewood 11

Edison 79, Lee-Springfield 31

Episcopal 54, Bullis, Md. 47

Fairfax 48, James Robinson 31

Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 19

Floyd County 49, Radford 35

Forest Park 52, Colgan 49, OT

Fort Defiance 75, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51

Fredericksburg Christian 46, Fredericksburg Academy 28

GW-Danville 39, Martinsville 33

Gate City 64, Central – Wise 40

George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Auburn 21

Giles 71, Glenvar 66, OT

Glen Allen 42, Maggie L. Walker GS 30

Gloucester 59, Warwick 44

Goochland 51, Buckingham County 28

Grafton 71, Poquoson 17

Graham 53, Tazewell 43

Grassfield 57, Nansemond River 42

Grayson County 50, Fort Chiswell 41

Halifax County 65, Patrick County 61

Hanover 75, Varina 14

Heritage-Newport News 59, Phoebus 20

Herndon 58, Washington-Lee 42

Highland Springs 74, Lee-Davis 18

Highland-Warrenton 51, Trinity Christian School 46

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 48, Timberlake Christian 35

Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 42

James Madison 42, Chantilly 39

James River-Midlothian 67, Huguenot 31

James Wood 44, Fauquier 33

Jamestown 39, Tabb 20

John Champe 49, Osbourn 32

John Handley 40, Liberty-Bealeton 29

King George 46, James Monroe 24

King William 65, Middlesex 36

King’s Fork High School 47, Great Bridge 41

Lake Taylor 102, Granby 8

Lakeland 67, Indian River 58

Landstown 69, First Colonial 36

Lebanon 51, Richlands 42

Lord Botetourt 49, Northside 15

Loudoun Valley 80, Dominion 49

Magna Vista 69, Tunstall 33

Manchester 72, Powhatan 44

Maret, D.C. 80, Flint Hill School 47

Marion 53, Virginia High 21

Massaponax 67, North Stafford 54

Matoaca 41, Thomas Dale 29

McLean 63, Yorktown 40

Menchville 105, Kecoughtan 12

Millbrook 64, Kettle Run 28

Mills Godwin 45, Hermitage 28

Monacan 62, Lloyd Bird 50

Mountain Mission 67, Council 31

Mountain View 41, Stafford 38, OT

Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Hampton Roads 28

Norfolk Academy 54, Greenbrier Christian 26

Norfolk Christian School 40, Walsingham Academy 36, OT

Norview 63, Maury 25

Ocean Lakes 53, Frank Cox 19

Osbourn Park 50, Patriot 39

Page County 41, East Rockingham 28

Patrick Henry-Ashland 72, Armstrong 12

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Rural Retreat 25

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 96, Christiansburg 11

Paul VI Catholic High School 77, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34

Potomac Falls 39, Briar Woods 25

Pulaski County 57, Blacksburg 31

Rappahannock 66, Essex 31

Ridgeview 64, John Battle 35

Roanoke Catholic 51, New Covenant 46

South Lakes 52, Langley 37

Southampton Academy 45, Tidewater Academy 23

Spotswood 63, Waynesboro 42

St. Catherine’s 62, St. Margaret’s 27

St. Gertrude 47, St. Annes-Belfield 46

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 57, St. John Paul the Great 48

Staunton River 66, William Byrd 53

Steward School 62, Norfolk Collegiate 35

Stone Bridge 52, Rock Ridge 26

Stuarts Draft 53, Buffalo Gap 49

T.C. Williams 56, West Potomac 53

Thomas Walker 73, Rye Cove 24

Turner Ashby 59, Rockbridge County 41

Tuscarora 60, Independence 37

Va. Episcopal 51, The Covenant School 46

W.T. Woodson 42, Lake Braddock 35

Wakefield 50, George Marshall 37

West Point 43, K&Q Central 20

West Springfield 50, South County 47

Western Branch 81, Oscar Smith 44

Westfield 46, Centreville 26

William Fleming 52, Franklin County 42

William Monroe 42, George Mason 29

Woodgrove 59, Freedom (South Riding) 41

Woodrow Wilson 56, Churchland 30

Woodstock Central 54, Skyline 50

York 48, Bruton 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kempsville vs. Kellam, ppd.

