Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 53, Bishop O’Connell 48
Auburn 66, George Wythe-Wytheville 53
Bishop McNamara, Md. 60, Bishop Ireton 58
Chancellor 57, Massaponax 50
Chincoteague 72, Nandua 62
Eastern Mennonite 68, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 36
Eastern View 72, King George 58
Flint Hill School 56, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 53
Grace Christian 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 36
Great Bridge 51, Deep Creek 49
Hampton Roads 51, Greenbrier Christian 42
Highland-Warrenton 90, Randolph-Macon Academy 27
J.R. Tucker 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54
Life Christian 70, Church Hill Academy 53
Madison County 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 36
Narrows 55, Eastern Montgomery 47
National Christian Academy, Md. 71, Legacy Christian Academy 66
Norfolk Christian School 47, Norfolk Academy 37
North Cross 56, Roanoke Catholic 48
Northwood 89, Castlewood 57
Parry McCluer 64, Craig County 26
Paul VI Catholic High School 61, St. John’s, D.C. 57
Peninsula Catholic 68, Walsingham Academy 54
Portsmouth Christian 65, Broadwater Academy 38
Prince Edward County 57, Buckingham County 56
Tandem Friends School 75, Wakefield School 55
Tazewell 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 47
Va. Episcopal 75, Benedictine 61
Veritas Collegiate Academy 51, Denbigh Baptist 20
Woodstock Central 79, James Wood 64
Bob Kirk Invitational=
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 60, Blue Ridge School 44
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 72, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 75, Bishop Ireton 49
Bishop O’Connell 74, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 37
Brookville 51, Rustburg 42
Brunswick Academy 44, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 29
Buckingham County 44, Prince Edward County 32
Chincoteague 50, Nandua 24
Cosby 78, Huguenot 49
Deep Creek 56, Great Bridge 37
E.C. Glass 49, Amherst County 38
Eastern View 50, King George 48
Eastside 81, Holston 31
Floyd County 75, James River-Buchanan 24
George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Auburn 45
Grafton 86, Bruton 6
Hampton Roads 54, Greenbrier Christian 24
Hopewell 53, Thomas Dale 32
James River-Midlothian 53, Clover Hill 25
Jefferson Forest 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 42
Lafayette 41, New Kent 38
Liberty Christian 39, Liberty-Bedford 18
Manchester 64, George Wythe-Richmond 25
Massaponax 61, Chancellor 41
Matoaca 81, Prince George 42
Meadowbrook 72, Colonial Heights 44
Middleburg Academy 43, Christ Chapel Academy 37
Midlothian 48, Lloyd Bird 44
Miller School 64, Roanoke Catholic 31
Monacan 62, Powhatan 23
Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 15
Norfolk Academy 60, Norfolk Christian School 42
Norfolk Collegiate 50, St. Margaret’s 29
Northwood 24, Castlewood 20
Paul VI Catholic High School 52, St. John’s, D.C. 43
Petersburg 53, Dinwiddie 47
R.E. Lee-Staunton 71, Stuart Hall 37
Radford 46, Glenvar 43
Roanoke Valley Christian 67, Westover Christian 48
Seton School 67, Foxcroft 28
Smithfield 33, Poquoson 22
Southampton Academy 43, Kenston Forest 32
Spotswood 64, Waynesboro 10
St. Andrew’s, Md. 76, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65
St. Catherine’s 47, Richmond Christian 45
St. Gertrude 59, Trinity Episcopal 50
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 47, Flint Hill School 42
TJ-Richmond 43, Hermitage 37
Tazewell 50, Fort Chiswell 41
The Covenant School 58, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 52, OT
Walsingham Academy 43, Peninsula Catholic 21
Warhill 58, Jamestown 30
York 41, Tabb 38, 2OT
Yorktown 53, Washington-Lee 50, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Giles vs. Alleghany, ccd.
