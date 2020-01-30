Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 53, Bishop O’Connell 48 Auburn 66, George Wythe-Wytheville 53 Bishop McNamara, Md. 60, Bishop…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 53, Bishop O’Connell 48

Auburn 66, George Wythe-Wytheville 53

Bishop McNamara, Md. 60, Bishop Ireton 58

Chancellor 57, Massaponax 50

Chincoteague 72, Nandua 62

Eastern Mennonite 68, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 36

Eastern View 72, King George 58

Flint Hill School 56, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 53

Grace Christian 69, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 36

Great Bridge 51, Deep Creek 49

Hampton Roads 51, Greenbrier Christian 42

Highland-Warrenton 90, Randolph-Macon Academy 27

J.R. Tucker 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54

Life Christian 70, Church Hill Academy 53

Madison County 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 36

Narrows 55, Eastern Montgomery 47

National Christian Academy, Md. 71, Legacy Christian Academy 66

Norfolk Christian School 47, Norfolk Academy 37

North Cross 56, Roanoke Catholic 48

Northwood 89, Castlewood 57

Parry McCluer 64, Craig County 26

Paul VI Catholic High School 61, St. John’s, D.C. 57

Peninsula Catholic 68, Walsingham Academy 54

Portsmouth Christian 65, Broadwater Academy 38

Prince Edward County 57, Buckingham County 56

Tandem Friends School 75, Wakefield School 55

Tazewell 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 47

Va. Episcopal 75, Benedictine 61

Veritas Collegiate Academy 51, Denbigh Baptist 20

Woodstock Central 79, James Wood 64

Bob Kirk Invitational=

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 60, Blue Ridge School 44

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 72, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 75, Bishop Ireton 49

Bishop O’Connell 74, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 37

Brookville 51, Rustburg 42

Brunswick Academy 44, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 29

Buckingham County 44, Prince Edward County 32

Chincoteague 50, Nandua 24

Cosby 78, Huguenot 49

Deep Creek 56, Great Bridge 37

E.C. Glass 49, Amherst County 38

Eastern View 50, King George 48

Eastside 81, Holston 31

Floyd County 75, James River-Buchanan 24

George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Auburn 45

Grafton 86, Bruton 6

Hampton Roads 54, Greenbrier Christian 24

Hopewell 53, Thomas Dale 32

James River-Midlothian 53, Clover Hill 25

Jefferson Forest 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 42

Lafayette 41, New Kent 38

Liberty Christian 39, Liberty-Bedford 18

Manchester 64, George Wythe-Richmond 25

Massaponax 61, Chancellor 41

Matoaca 81, Prince George 42

Meadowbrook 72, Colonial Heights 44

Middleburg Academy 43, Christ Chapel Academy 37

Midlothian 48, Lloyd Bird 44

Miller School 64, Roanoke Catholic 31

Monacan 62, Powhatan 23

Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 15

Norfolk Academy 60, Norfolk Christian School 42

Norfolk Collegiate 50, St. Margaret’s 29

Northwood 24, Castlewood 20

Paul VI Catholic High School 52, St. John’s, D.C. 43

Petersburg 53, Dinwiddie 47

R.E. Lee-Staunton 71, Stuart Hall 37

Radford 46, Glenvar 43

Roanoke Valley Christian 67, Westover Christian 48

Seton School 67, Foxcroft 28

Smithfield 33, Poquoson 22

Southampton Academy 43, Kenston Forest 32

Spotswood 64, Waynesboro 10

St. Andrew’s, Md. 76, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65

St. Catherine’s 47, Richmond Christian 45

St. Gertrude 59, Trinity Episcopal 50

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 47, Flint Hill School 42

TJ-Richmond 43, Hermitage 37

Tazewell 50, Fort Chiswell 41

The Covenant School 58, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 52, OT

Walsingham Academy 43, Peninsula Catholic 21

Warhill 58, Jamestown 30

York 41, Tabb 38, 2OT

Yorktown 53, Washington-Lee 50, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Giles vs. Alleghany, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

