Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 74, James River-Buchanan 57

Amelia Academy 69, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41

Arcadia 67, Col. Richardson, Md. 59

Booker T. Washington 59, First Colonial 37

Cape Henry Collegiate 75, Greenbrier Christian 34

Carmel 80, Williamsburg Christian Academy 60

Carver Academy 78, West Point 50

Dan River 78, Patrick County 41

Eastern Montgomery 53, Rural Retreat 26

Essex 52, K&Q Central 39

Flint Hill School 88, St. John Paul the Great 82

Floyd County 82, Giles 57

George Mason 68, Skyline 62

Hampton Roads 46, Norfolk Christian School 33

Hargrave Military 78, New Covenant 60

Harrisonburg 45, Western Albemarle 34

Hickory 67, Nandua 55

Highland-Warrenton 64, Seton School 54

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 75, Shenandoah Valley Christian 64

Maury 54, Bayside 24

Miller School 62, North Cross 55

Norfolk Collegiate 87, Nansemond-Suffolk 79, OT

Northwood 45, Twin Valley 43

Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Bishop Ireton 79

Peninsula Catholic 58, Norfolk Academy 44

Roanoke Catholic 66, Fishburne Military 42

St. Annes-Belfield 69, St. Christopher’s 63

Steward School 79, Cap City Homeschool 54

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 64, Rappahannock County 50

Sullivan East, Tenn. 59, Eastside 57

Va. Episcopal 65, Eastern Mennonite 54

Virginia High 60, Lebanon 43

Westover Christian 70, Christian Heritage Academy 38

William Monroe 67, Fluvanna 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 48, Maury 28

Bethel Christian School 53, Portsmouth Christian 34

Brookville 42, Amherst County 32

Cape Henry Collegiate 34, Greenbrier Christian 21

Cave Spring 67, Franklin County 59

Charlottesville 58, Nelson County 41

Clover Hill 58, Huguenot 42

Col. Richardson, Md. 67, Arcadia 12

Colgan 70, Wakefield 56

Covington 58, Narrows 42

Episcopal 56, Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 39

Faith Christian-Roanoke 46, State Line 37

First Colonial 61, Booker T. Washington 59

Hampton Roads 46, Norfolk Christian School 33

Harrisonburg 45, Western Albemarle 34

Hickory 63, Nandua 10

Hopewell 63, Matoaca 46

James River-Midlothian 51, Cosby 50

Jefferson Forest 44, Liberty-Bedford 36

Lebanon 47, Virginia High 46

Life Christian 65, North Cross 14

Lloyd Bird 53, Manchester 38

Meadowbrook 55, Prince George 33

Midlothian 62, Powhatan 48

Monacan 64, George Wythe-Richmond 41

Nansemond-Suffolk 47, Norfolk Collegiate 22

Norfolk Academy 68, Peninsula Catholic 33

Parry McCluer 56, Bath County 37

Patrick County 49, Dan River 37

Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Bishop Ireton 34

Petersburg 48, Colonial Heights 34

Rustburg 47, Heritage-Lynchburg 43

Seton School 52, Highland-Warrenton 49

Shenandoah Valley Christian 39, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 37

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 56, Flint Hill School 47

Southampton Academy 55, Brunswick Academy 42

Steward School 68, The Covenant School 38

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43

Temple Christian 44, Grace Christian 33

Thomas Dale 50, Dinwiddie 43

Twin Valley 55, Northwood 24

Western Branch 54, Great Bridge 42

___

