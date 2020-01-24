Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 74, James River-Buchanan 57
Amelia Academy 69, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41
Arcadia 67, Col. Richardson, Md. 59
Booker T. Washington 59, First Colonial 37
Cape Henry Collegiate 75, Greenbrier Christian 34
Carmel 80, Williamsburg Christian Academy 60
Carver Academy 78, West Point 50
Dan River 78, Patrick County 41
Eastern Montgomery 53, Rural Retreat 26
Essex 52, K&Q Central 39
Flint Hill School 88, St. John Paul the Great 82
Floyd County 82, Giles 57
George Mason 68, Skyline 62
Hampton Roads 46, Norfolk Christian School 33
Hargrave Military 78, New Covenant 60
Harrisonburg 45, Western Albemarle 34
Hickory 67, Nandua 55
Highland-Warrenton 64, Seton School 54
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 75, Shenandoah Valley Christian 64
Maury 54, Bayside 24
Miller School 62, North Cross 55
Norfolk Collegiate 87, Nansemond-Suffolk 79, OT
Northwood 45, Twin Valley 43
Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Bishop Ireton 79
Peninsula Catholic 58, Norfolk Academy 44
Roanoke Catholic 66, Fishburne Military 42
St. Annes-Belfield 69, St. Christopher’s 63
Steward School 79, Cap City Homeschool 54
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 64, Rappahannock County 50
Sullivan East, Tenn. 59, Eastside 57
Va. Episcopal 65, Eastern Mennonite 54
Virginia High 60, Lebanon 43
Westover Christian 70, Christian Heritage Academy 38
William Monroe 67, Fluvanna 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 48, Maury 28
Bethel Christian School 53, Portsmouth Christian 34
Brookville 42, Amherst County 32
Cape Henry Collegiate 34, Greenbrier Christian 21
Cave Spring 67, Franklin County 59
Charlottesville 58, Nelson County 41
Clover Hill 58, Huguenot 42
Col. Richardson, Md. 67, Arcadia 12
Colgan 70, Wakefield 56
Covington 58, Narrows 42
Episcopal 56, Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 39
Faith Christian-Roanoke 46, State Line 37
First Colonial 61, Booker T. Washington 59
Hampton Roads 46, Norfolk Christian School 33
Harrisonburg 45, Western Albemarle 34
Hickory 63, Nandua 10
Hopewell 63, Matoaca 46
James River-Midlothian 51, Cosby 50
Jefferson Forest 44, Liberty-Bedford 36
Lebanon 47, Virginia High 46
Life Christian 65, North Cross 14
Lloyd Bird 53, Manchester 38
Meadowbrook 55, Prince George 33
Midlothian 62, Powhatan 48
Monacan 64, George Wythe-Richmond 41
Nansemond-Suffolk 47, Norfolk Collegiate 22
Norfolk Academy 68, Peninsula Catholic 33
Parry McCluer 56, Bath County 37
Patrick County 49, Dan River 37
Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Bishop Ireton 34
Petersburg 48, Colonial Heights 34
Rustburg 47, Heritage-Lynchburg 43
Seton School 52, Highland-Warrenton 49
Shenandoah Valley Christian 39, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 37
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 56, Flint Hill School 47
Southampton Academy 55, Brunswick Academy 42
Steward School 68, The Covenant School 38
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43
Temple Christian 44, Grace Christian 33
Thomas Dale 50, Dinwiddie 43
Twin Valley 55, Northwood 24
Western Branch 54, Great Bridge 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
