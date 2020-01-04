Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel Christian School 39, Greenville Christian, N.C. 36
Bishop McNamara, Md. 57, Landstown 56
Centreville 69, Virginia Academy 47
Churchland 51, Kecoughtan 48
Colonial Beach 71, W.T. Woodson 63
Episcopal 68, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 54
Franklin County 48, Cosby 40
Harlan Co., Ky. 82, Rye Cove 37
Harlan, Ky. 82, Rye Cove 37
Highland-Warrenton 70, Benedictine 47
Isle of Wight Academy 50, Fredericksburg Christian 43
John Champe 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 56
John Marshall 75, Norcom 59
Kempsville 71, Granby 57
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 63
Lake Taylor 51, Kellam 43
Louisa 71, Midlothian 58
Martinsburg, W.Va. 107, Stafford 78
Martinsville 49, Magna Vista 42
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 75, Loudoun County Home School 45
Middleburg Academy 102, Peninsula Catholic 62
Narrows 74, Highland-Monterey 21
Norfolk Collegiate 60, Norfolk Academy 43
Norview 76, King’s Fork High School 70
Oscar Smith 77, Phoebus 49
Princess Anne 53, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 45
Regents 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 54
Rockbridge County 55, Parry McCluer 39
Southwest Virginia Home School 76, Cap City Homeschool 71
St. James Academy, Kan. 84, St. Michael 76
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 93, Flint Hill School 72
Strasburg 72, Moorefield, W.Va. 56
Sullivan South, Tenn. 92, John Battle 40
Union 102, Sullivan East, Tenn. 100, 2OT
Wasatch Academy, Utah 57, Paul VI Catholic High School 53
William Monroe 50, Jefferson Forest 26
Woodgrove 52, Spring Mills, W.Va. 35
Bruins Winter Classic=
Deep Run 46, Salem-Va. Beach 42
Great Bridge 51, Warhill 48
Lakeland 67, Heritage-Newport News 44
North Stafford 63, Nansemond River 51
Western Branch 72, Tallwood 45
Woodrow Wilson 82, Woodbridge 75
Chance Harman Classic=
Blue Ridge School 68, Victory Rock Prep, Fla. 34
Calvary, N.C. 71, Roanoke Catholic 69
Cave Spring 64, Blacksburg 47
East Rockingham 59, Floyd County 51
Freedom Christian, N.C. 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 44
George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Chatham 63
Northwest Guilford, N.C. 77, Northside 75
Mike Scott Tip-Off Classic=
Indian River 64, Brunswick 61
Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout=
William Fleming 68, Carlisle 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Briar Woods 41, Lee-Springfield 37
Central – Wise 60, Twin Springs 36
Deep Creek 55, Surry County 16
Episcopal 55, Highland-Warrenton 29
Flint Hill School 48, National Cathedral, D.C. 35
Hampshire, W.Va. 61, Shenandoah Valley Christian 37
Hampton Roads 57, The Covenant School 44
Lee High 55, Stone Bridge 48
Magna Vista 43, Martinsville 39
Narrows 57, Highland-Monterey 20
Norfolk Academy 57, Norfolk Collegiate 37
Phelps, Ky. 56, Twin Valley 51, 2OT
Ridgeview 61, Sullivan South, Tenn. 45
Strasburg 64, Moorefield, W.Va. 41
TPLS Christian 68, Montverde Academy, Fla. 61
Union 61, Sullivan East, Tenn. 40
Veritas Classic Christian School 65, Christ Chapel Academy 15
W.T. Woodson 38, Colonial Beach 36
Play for Preemies Showcase=
Buffalo Gap 41, Western Albemarle 40
East Rockingham 39, Culpeper 36
Faith Christian-Roanoke 32, Broadway 31
Riverheads 65, Monticello 63
St. Annes-Belfield 73, Fluvanna 22
William Monroe 50, Jefferson Forest 26
Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout=
Cave Spring 58, Amherst County 39
Liberty Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 28
William Fleming 37, Greensboro Day, N.C. 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Parry McCluer vs. Rockbridge County, ppd. to Jan 4th.
