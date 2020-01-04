Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bethel Christian School 39, Greenville Christian, N.C. 36 Bishop McNamara, Md. 57, Landstown 56 Centreville 69, Virginia…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel Christian School 39, Greenville Christian, N.C. 36

Bishop McNamara, Md. 57, Landstown 56

Centreville 69, Virginia Academy 47

Churchland 51, Kecoughtan 48

Colonial Beach 71, W.T. Woodson 63

Episcopal 68, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 54

Franklin County 48, Cosby 40

Harlan Co., Ky. 82, Rye Cove 37

Harlan, Ky. 82, Rye Cove 37

Highland-Warrenton 70, Benedictine 47

Isle of Wight Academy 50, Fredericksburg Christian 43

John Champe 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 56

John Marshall 75, Norcom 59

Kempsville 71, Granby 57

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 63

Lake Taylor 51, Kellam 43

Louisa 71, Midlothian 58

Martinsburg, W.Va. 107, Stafford 78

Martinsville 49, Magna Vista 42

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 75, Loudoun County Home School 45

Middleburg Academy 102, Peninsula Catholic 62

Narrows 74, Highland-Monterey 21

Norfolk Collegiate 60, Norfolk Academy 43

Norview 76, King’s Fork High School 70

Oscar Smith 77, Phoebus 49

Princess Anne 53, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 45

Regents 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 54

Rockbridge County 55, Parry McCluer 39

Southwest Virginia Home School 76, Cap City Homeschool 71

St. James Academy, Kan. 84, St. Michael 76

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 93, Flint Hill School 72

Strasburg 72, Moorefield, W.Va. 56

Sullivan South, Tenn. 92, John Battle 40

Union 102, Sullivan East, Tenn. 100, 2OT

Wasatch Academy, Utah 57, Paul VI Catholic High School 53

William Monroe 50, Jefferson Forest 26

Woodgrove 52, Spring Mills, W.Va. 35

Bruins Winter Classic=

Deep Run 46, Salem-Va. Beach 42

Great Bridge 51, Warhill 48

Lakeland 67, Heritage-Newport News 44

North Stafford 63, Nansemond River 51

Western Branch 72, Tallwood 45

Woodrow Wilson 82, Woodbridge 75

Chance Harman Classic=

Blue Ridge School 68, Victory Rock Prep, Fla. 34

Calvary, N.C. 71, Roanoke Catholic 69

Cave Spring 64, Blacksburg 47

East Rockingham 59, Floyd County 51

Freedom Christian, N.C. 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 44

George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Chatham 63

Northwest Guilford, N.C. 77, Northside 75

Mike Scott Tip-Off Classic=

Indian River 64, Brunswick 61

Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout=

William Fleming 68, Carlisle 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 41, Lee-Springfield 37

Central – Wise 60, Twin Springs 36

Deep Creek 55, Surry County 16

Episcopal 55, Highland-Warrenton 29

Flint Hill School 48, National Cathedral, D.C. 35

Hampshire, W.Va. 61, Shenandoah Valley Christian 37

Hampton Roads 57, The Covenant School 44

Lee High 55, Stone Bridge 48

Magna Vista 43, Martinsville 39

Narrows 57, Highland-Monterey 20

Norfolk Academy 57, Norfolk Collegiate 37

Phelps, Ky. 56, Twin Valley 51, 2OT

Ridgeview 61, Sullivan South, Tenn. 45

Strasburg 64, Moorefield, W.Va. 41

TPLS Christian 68, Montverde Academy, Fla. 61

Union 61, Sullivan East, Tenn. 40

Veritas Classic Christian School 65, Christ Chapel Academy 15

W.T. Woodson 38, Colonial Beach 36

Play for Preemies Showcase=

Buffalo Gap 41, Western Albemarle 40

East Rockingham 39, Culpeper 36

Faith Christian-Roanoke 32, Broadway 31

Riverheads 65, Monticello 63

St. Annes-Belfield 73, Fluvanna 22

Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout=

Cave Spring 58, Amherst County 39

Liberty Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 28

William Fleming 37, Greensboro Day, N.C. 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Parry McCluer vs. Rockbridge County, ppd. to Jan 4th.

___

