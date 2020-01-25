BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 57, Ridgeview 42 Albemarle 67, Orange County 47 Amelia Academy 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38 Appomattox 53,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, Ridgeview 42

Albemarle 67, Orange County 47

Amelia Academy 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 38

Appomattox 53, Buckingham County 47

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Hampton Christian 44

Atlee 56, Hanover 37

Auburn 48, Fort Chiswell 36

Bassett 50, Magna Vista 42

Blacksburg 69, Hidden Valley 42

Bland County 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 38

Briar Woods 73, Woodgrove 62

Brookville 46, Amherst County 45

Buffalo Gap 59, Riverheads 56

Bullis, Md. 87, Episcopal 65

Caroline 83, Eastern View 46

Carroll County 59, Glenvar 46

Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Walsingham Academy 40

Central – Wise 78, John Battle 43

Centreville 55, Oakton 29

Charlottesville 59, Louisa 56

Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38

Collegiate-Richmond 73, Woodberry Forest 41

Colonial Beach 83, Rappahannock 68

Colonial Heights 70, Petersburg 69

Courtland 89, Chancellor 74

Covington 54, Narrows 45

Culpeper 59, James Wood 58

Cumberland 63, Bluestone 50

Dan River 70, Chatham 39

Dominion 42, Independence 40

Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 41

East Rockingham 58, Clarke County 33

Eastside 81, Rye Cove 26

Fairfax 52, W.T. Woodson 44

Falls Church 56, Edison 55, OT

Fauquier 56, Sherando 36

First Colonial 65, Tallwood 52

Fluvanna 54, Monticello 52

Forest Park 49, Gar-Field 40

Franklin County 47, Staunton River 43

Fresta Valley Christian School 66, Fredericksburg Academy 23

GW-Danville 74, Halifax County 53

Gate City 55, Union 52

George Mason 51, Woodstock Central 46

George Wythe-Richmond 62, Monacan 56

Glen Allen 66, Deep Run 55

Goochland 66, Amelia County 53

Graham 79, Marion 46

Grayson County 45, Galax 34

Greensville County 62, Brunswick 59

Grundy 68, Council 33

Hampton 61, Warwick 47

Harrisonburg 64, Turner Ashby 48

Hayfield 71, Mount Vernon 49

Henrico 69, Armstrong 49

Heritage (Leesburg) 73, Park View-Sterling 72, OT

Heritage-Lynchburg 63, Rustburg 49

Heritage-Newport News 65, Gloucester 46

Hermitage 73, J.R. Tucker 40

Herndon 64, McLean 61

Hopewell 76, Matoaca 60

Huguenot 81, Clover Hill 57

Hun, N.J. 72, Blue Ridge School 67

Hurley 63, Honaker 56

Indian River 71, Deep Creek 34

Isle of Wight Academy 61, Broadwater Academy 51

J.I. Burton 70, Thomas Walker 49

James River-Midlothian 68, Cosby 47

Jamestown 69, Grafton 54

John Handley 75, Kettle Run 45

John Marshall 94, TJ-Richmond 55

Justice High School 64, George Marshall 58

Kecoughtan 72, Phoebus 55

Kellam 57, Peninsula Catholic 49

Kempsville 51, Bayside 39

King’s Fork High School 84, Hickory 64

Lafayette 59, York 43

Lake Taylor 55, Churchland 50

Liberty Christian 63, E.C. Glass 57

Liberty-Bealeton 73, Millbrook 67

Liberty-Bedford 63, Jefferson Forest 57

Lord Botetourt 70, William Byrd 66

Loudoun County 54, Tuscarora 41

Loudoun Valley 65, Broad Run 59

Manassas Park 75, Brentsville 40

Manchester 54, Lloyd Bird 32

Marion 65, Graham 33

Martinsville 69, Tunstall 47

Massaponax 57, Brooke Point 51

Maury 53, Woodrow Wilson 52

Meadowbrook 79, Prince George 62

Menchville 69, Bethel 64

Middleburg Academy 77, Life Christian 74

Middlesex 64, Mathews 63

Nelson County 72, Altavista 56

New Covenant 62, Lynchburg Home School 43

Norcom 67, Granby 53

North Cross 67, Fishburne Military 31

North Stafford 72, Mountain View 38

Northwood 75, Rural Retreat 52

Norview 61, Booker T. Washington 32

Nottoway 56, Prince Edward County 41

Osbourn Park 65, Battlefield 58

Oscar Smith 83, Nansemond River 53

Page County 66, Madison County 54

Patrick Henry-Ashland 72, Lee-Davis 48

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 75, Salem 46

Patriot 63, John Champe 52

Portsmouth Christian 85, Denbigh Baptist 17

Potomac Falls 77, Stone Bridge 55

Potomac School 50, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 49

Powhatan 68, Midlothian 58

Princess Anne 57, Green Run 52

Pulaski County 56, Christiansburg 53

Radford 69, James River-Buchanan 47

Richlands 76, Tazewell 53

Richmond Christian 73, Banner Christian 49

Riverbend 63, Colonial Forge 54

Roanoke Catholic 57, Mountain Mission 55

Rock Ridge 67, Riverside 45

Rockbridge County 51, Waynesboro 43

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Frank Cox 40

Skyline 87, Warren County 75

Smithfield 74, Bruton 42

South County 82, Lake Braddock 74

South Lakes 73, Washington-Lee 68

Southampton 59, Franklin 48

Spotswood 46, Broadway 38

Spotsylvania 67, King George 63

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 101, Landon, Md. 63

StoneBridge School 51, Gateway Christian 44

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 59, Luray 42

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Osbourn 33

Stuarts Draft 102, R.E. Lee-Staunton 88

Sussex Central 60, Surry County 39

T.C. Williams 68, Annandale 65

Tabb 41, Poquoson 28

Tandem Friends School 68, The Covenant School 53

Thomas Dale 63, Dinwiddie 55

Trinity Christian School 60, Randolph-Macon Academy 41

Trinity Episcopal 74, Benedictine 71

Varina 71, Highland Springs 58

Warhill 83, New Kent 62

West Potomac 69, James Madison 52

West Springfield 42, James Robinson 39

Westfield 54, Chantilly 50

William Campbell 90, Gretna 60

William Fleming 50, Northside 49

Woodside 78, Denbigh 49

Yorktown 56, Langley 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 65, Ridgeview 53

Albemarle 64, Orange County 19

Appomattox 37, Buckingham County 28

Bath County 50, Covington 39

Bishop O’Connell 70, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 62

Blacksburg 46, Hidden Valley 32

Brentsville 63, Manassas Park 26

Brunswick 58, Greensville County 53

Carlisle 43, Eastern Mennonite 41

Carroll County 55, Glenvar 39

Catholic High School of Va Beach 46, Walsingham Academy 37

Central – Wise 46, John Battle 37

Chancellor 61, Courtland 40

Chantilly 57, Westfield 27

Charlottesville 76, Louisa 58

Clarke County 55, East Rockingham 53

Colonial Forge 67, Riverbend 42

Cumberland 58, Bluestone 47

Dominion 62, Independence 33

E.C. Glass 33, Liberty Christian 22

Eastern View 58, Caroline 42

Eastside 74, Rye Cove 23

Edison 64, Falls Church 34

Fairfax 52, W.T. Woodson 44

Fauquier 51, Sherando 33

First Colonial 59, Tallwood 41

Fluvanna 39, Monticello 28

Fort Chiswell 48, Auburn 35

Franklin County 65, Staunton River 60

Fredericksburg Christian 74, Wakefield 41

Fresta Valley Christian School 34, Fredericksburg Academy 17

Galax 42, Grayson County 31

George Mason 53, Woodstock Central 32

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Bland County 14

Glen Allen 50, Deep Run 33

Goochland 52, Amelia County 33

Grundy 63, Council 23

Hampton 80, Warwick 28

Hanover 53, Atlee 37

Hayfield 59, Mount Vernon 26

Henrico 64, Armstrong 48

Heritage-Newport News 50, Gloucester 47

Highland Springs 94, Varina 9

Honaker 84, Hurley 17

Indian River 49, Deep Creek 46

J.R. Tucker 39, Hermitage 35

James Madison 60, West Potomac 49

James Monroe 64, Washington & Lee 32

James Wood 77, Culpeper 18

Kecoughtan 42, Phoebus 37, OT

Kempsville 67, Bayside 53

King’s Fork High School 69, Hickory 19

Lake Taylor 93, Churchland 24

Lakeland 57, Grassfield 38

Langley 52, Yorktown 28

Lord Botetourt 53, William Byrd 30

Loudoun Valley 65, Broad Run 59

Luray 59, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 49

Magna Vista 42, Bassett 21

Marion 65, Graham 33

Martinsville 72, Tunstall 38

Massaponax 72, Brooke Point 48

Mathews 38, Middlesex 28

McLean 58, Herndon 44

Menchville 62, Bethel 39

Middleburg Academy 45, Foxcroft 28

Millbrook 62, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Mills Godwin 52, Douglas Freeman 33

Norcom 69, Granby 25

North Stafford 44, Mountain View 39

Norview 82, Booker T. Washington 52

Oakton 51, Centreville 38

Osbourn Park 47, Battlefield 38

Page County 59, Madison County 42

Patrick Henry-Ashland 52, Lee-Davis 32

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 69, Chilhowie 61, OT

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Salem 43

Patriot 56, John Champe 42

Poquoson 38, Tabb 37, OT

Potomac Falls 55, Stone Bridge 45

Prince Edward County 56, Nottoway 41

Princess Anne 92, Green Run 36

Pulaski County 70, Christiansburg 21

Radford 52, James River-Buchanan 27

Richlands 54, Tazewell 41

Richmond Christian 74, Banner Christian 22

Rockbridge County 50, Waynesboro 26

Rural Retreat 50, Northwood 25

Salem-Va. Beach 54, Frank Cox 11

Skyline 55, Warren County 36

South County 47, Lake Braddock 44

South Lakes 59, Washington-Lee 41

Southampton 36, Franklin 30

Spotswood 60, Broadway 17

St. Catherine’s 59, Veritas Classic Christian School 24

St. Gertrude 49, Potomac School 29

St. Margaret’s 39, Christchurch 37

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Collegiate-Richmond 50

StoneBridge School 39, Gateway Christian 25

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 69, Osbourn 33

Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 22

Stuarts Draft 69, R.E. Lee-Staunton 58

Surry County 63, Sussex Central 22

T.C. Williams 67, Annandale 38

Thomas Walker 57, J.I. Burton 28

Trinity Episcopal 48, Miller School 44

Turner Ashby 69, Harrisonburg 44

Tuscarora 46, Loudoun County 35

Union 61, Gate City 48

West Point 41, Windsor 15

West Springfield 43, James Robinson 38, OT

Western Albemarle 53, Maggie L. Walker GS 36

William Fleming 55, Northside 40

Woodgrove 57, Briar Woods 54

Woodrow Wilson 57, Maury 21

Woodside def. Denbigh, forfeit

