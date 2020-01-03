BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 67, Fluvanna 43 Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Peninsula Catholic 78 Atlee 64, North Stafford 59 Broadway…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 67, Fluvanna 43

Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Peninsula Catholic 78

Atlee 64, North Stafford 59

Broadway 43, Fort Defiance 28

Buckingham County 72, Amelia County 29

Cape Henry Collegiate 72, Collegiate-Richmond 50

Caroline 82, Hanover 79, OT

Carroll County 54, Glenvar 46

Central – Wise 59, Lee High 52

Centreville 52, Fairfax 49

Chancellor 72, Massaponax 64

Charlottesville 69, Harrisonburg 65

Chilhowie 72, Honaker 56

Clarke County 42, Luray 38

Colonial Beach 89, Northampton 59

Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 36

Dominion 78, Heritage (Leesburg) 67

East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 41

Eastern Mennonite 75, Tandem Friends School 53

Eastern Montgomery 68, Roanoke Valley Christian 55

Eastern View 62, James Monroe 59

Freedom (South Riding) 66, John Champe 59

Galax 49, Rural Retreat 35

Gate City 90, John Battle 40

George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Marion 46

Gonzaga College, D.C. 79, Bishop O’Connell 54

Grassfield 54, Great Bridge 41

Green Run 76, First Colonial 42

Halifax County 73, Martinsville 51

Hampton 81, Catholic High School of Va Beach 57

Henrico 89, Glen Allen 74

Herndon 67, Chantilly 55

Hopewell 76, Thomas Dale 62

James Wood 34, John Handley 30

Kempsville 62, Salem-Va. Beach 45

Kettle Run 69, Culpeper 68

Lake Braddock 81, Hayfield 71

Lancaster 72, Nandua 46

Landstown 60, Frank Cox 36

Liberty-Bealeton 64, Fauquier 55

Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 49

Louisa 76, Monticello 51

Madison County 48, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46

McLean 64, West Springfield 61

Millbrook 54, Sherando 48

Nottoway 56, Central of Lunenburg 52

Ocean Lakes 59, Gateway Christian 35

Oscar Smith 86, Indian River 47

Page County 68, Rappahannock County 40

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Hidden Valley 47

Potomac Falls 72, Park View-Sterling 28

Prince Edward County 53, Bluestone 51

Princess Anne 49, Bayside 44

R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Turner Ashby 47

Randolph-Henry 80, Cumberland 50

Salem 66, Christiansburg 60

Seton School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 50

Skyline 88, Brentsville 61

South County 61, Oakton 52

South Lakes 74, James Robinson 57

St. Christopher’s 73, Benedictine 50

St. John’s, D.C. 106, Bishop Ireton 94

Steward School 66, Walsingham Academy 44

Stone Bridge 58, Woodgrove 48

Suffolk Christian Academy 64, Great Hope Baptist 39

Tennessee, Tenn. 89, Virginia High 58

The Covenant School 56, Carlisle 51

Trinity Episcopal 90, Norfolk Christian School 75

Union 57, Abingdon 56

Varina 79, Petersburg 67

W.T. Woodson 68, Annandale 65, OT

Waynesboro 53, Riverheads 48

West Potomac 68, Colonial Forge 41

Western Albemarle 59, Orange County 48

Yorktown 86, James Madison 51

Chance Harman Classic=

Auburn 59, Eastside 32

Gretna 59, James River-Midlothian 48

Radford 53, Liberty-Bedford 38

Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 57, Blue Ridge School 50

Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=

E.C. Glass 68, Wilson Memorial 66

Miller School 54, Spotswood 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chatham vs. Magna Vista, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, Union 49

Albemarle 44, Fluvanna 37

Alleghany 75, Bath County 34

Amelia County 45, Buckingham County 41

Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Paul VI Catholic High School 46

Brentsville 59, Skyline 29

Briar Woods 41, Lee-Springfield 37

Cape Henry Collegiate 32, Norfolk Collegiate 19

Carroll County 56, Glenvar 40

Cave Spring 42, Blacksburg 34

Central – Wise 65, Lee High 27

Chantilly 53, Herndon 47

Collegiate-Richmond 63, Norfolk Academy 29

Courtland 66, Spotsylvania 42

Cumberland 56, Randolph-Henry 18

Eastern Mennonite 39, Tandem Friends School 36

Eastern Montgomery 43, James River-Buchanan 41

Eastern View 74, James Monroe 48

Fairfax 47, Centreville 34

Fauquier 39, Liberty-Bealeton 32

Forest Park 57, T.C. Williams 53

Freedom (South Riding) 65, John Champe 59

GW-Danville 42, Bassett 17

Gate City 67, John Battle 50

George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Marion 40

Grafton 62, Mathews 23

Great Bridge 50, Grassfield 48

Green Run 53, First Colonial 43

Greenville Christian, N.C. 31, Great Hope Baptist 30

Grundy 74, Graham 39

Hayfield 63, Lake Braddock 55

Honaker 67, Chilhowie 29

Hopewell 46, Thomas Dale 32

Indian River 56, Oscar Smith 38

J.I. Burton 46, Holston 42

James Madison 55, Yorktown 30

James Wood 67, John Handley 17

Kempsville 37, Salem-Va. Beach 31

Kettle Run 47, Culpeper 36

Lancaster 40, Nandua 3

Landstown 45, Frank Cox 21

Langley 41, George Marshall 38

Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 25

Louisa 60, Monticello 52

Luray 61, Stuarts Draft 60

Magna Vista 52, Chatham Hall 37

Martinsville 66, Halifax County 62

Massaponax 54, Chancellor 40

Millbrook 65, Sherando 30

Nottoway 52, Central of Lunenburg 30

Patrick County 59, Tunstall 26

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 73, Hidden Valley 21

Petersburg 70, Varina 37

Prince Edward County 50, Bluestone 48

Princess Anne 92, Bayside 30

Radford 52, Fort Chiswell 37

Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 23

Rural Retreat 52, Galax 26

Rye Cove 62, Hurley 46

Salem 54, Christiansburg 19

South County 41, Oakton 37

South Lakes 51, James Robinson 30

St. John’s, D.C. 63, Bishop Ireton 51

Steward School 57, Walsingham Academy 26

Stone Bridge 39, Loudoun County 37

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 47, Madison County 34

Strasburg 66, East Rockingham 34

Trinity Episcopal 61, Central Virginia Home School 54

Turner Ashby 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40

Virginia High 57, Tennessee, Tenn. 53

W.T. Woodson 55, Annandale 18

West Potomac 29, Osbourn Park 22

West Springfield 59, McLean 52

Western Albemarle 43, Orange County 16

Westfield 44, Washington-Lee 34

William Fleming 54, Harrisonburg 38

Woodbridge 44, Griffin, Ga. 41

Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=

Pulaski County 64, Wilson Memorial 40

Spotswood 44, Miller School 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glen Allen vs. Henrico, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.