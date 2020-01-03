BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 67, Fluvanna 43
Atlantic Shores Christian 82, Peninsula Catholic 78
Atlee 64, North Stafford 59
Broadway 43, Fort Defiance 28
Buckingham County 72, Amelia County 29
Cape Henry Collegiate 72, Collegiate-Richmond 50
Caroline 82, Hanover 79, OT
Carroll County 54, Glenvar 46
Central – Wise 59, Lee High 52
Centreville 52, Fairfax 49
Chancellor 72, Massaponax 64
Charlottesville 69, Harrisonburg 65
Chilhowie 72, Honaker 56
Clarke County 42, Luray 38
Colonial Beach 89, Northampton 59
Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 36
Dominion 78, Heritage (Leesburg) 67
East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 41
Eastern Mennonite 75, Tandem Friends School 53
Eastern Montgomery 68, Roanoke Valley Christian 55
Eastern View 62, James Monroe 59
Freedom (South Riding) 66, John Champe 59
Galax 49, Rural Retreat 35
Gate City 90, John Battle 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 69, Marion 46
Gonzaga College, D.C. 79, Bishop O’Connell 54
Grassfield 54, Great Bridge 41
Green Run 76, First Colonial 42
Halifax County 73, Martinsville 51
Hampton 81, Catholic High School of Va Beach 57
Henrico 89, Glen Allen 74
Herndon 67, Chantilly 55
Hopewell 76, Thomas Dale 62
James Wood 34, John Handley 30
Kempsville 62, Salem-Va. Beach 45
Kettle Run 69, Culpeper 68
Lake Braddock 81, Hayfield 71
Lancaster 72, Nandua 46
Landstown 60, Frank Cox 36
Liberty-Bealeton 64, Fauquier 55
Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 49
Louisa 76, Monticello 51
Madison County 48, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46
McLean 64, West Springfield 61
Millbrook 54, Sherando 48
Nottoway 56, Central of Lunenburg 52
Ocean Lakes 59, Gateway Christian 35
Oscar Smith 86, Indian River 47
Page County 68, Rappahannock County 40
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Hidden Valley 47
Potomac Falls 72, Park View-Sterling 28
Prince Edward County 53, Bluestone 51
Princess Anne 49, Bayside 44
R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Turner Ashby 47
Randolph-Henry 80, Cumberland 50
Salem 66, Christiansburg 60
Seton School 69, Fredericksburg Christian 50
Skyline 88, Brentsville 61
South County 61, Oakton 52
South Lakes 74, James Robinson 57
St. Christopher’s 73, Benedictine 50
St. John’s, D.C. 106, Bishop Ireton 94
Steward School 66, Walsingham Academy 44
Stone Bridge 58, Woodgrove 48
Suffolk Christian Academy 64, Great Hope Baptist 39
Tennessee, Tenn. 89, Virginia High 58
The Covenant School 56, Carlisle 51
Trinity Episcopal 90, Norfolk Christian School 75
Union 57, Abingdon 56
Varina 79, Petersburg 67
W.T. Woodson 68, Annandale 65, OT
Waynesboro 53, Riverheads 48
West Potomac 68, Colonial Forge 41
Western Albemarle 59, Orange County 48
Yorktown 86, James Madison 51
Chance Harman Classic=
Auburn 59, Eastside 32
Gretna 59, James River-Midlothian 48
Radford 53, Liberty-Bedford 38
Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 57, Blue Ridge School 50
Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=
E.C. Glass 68, Wilson Memorial 66
Miller School 54, Spotswood 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chatham vs. Magna Vista, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, Union 49
Albemarle 44, Fluvanna 37
Alleghany 75, Bath County 34
Amelia County 45, Buckingham County 41
Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Paul VI Catholic High School 46
Brentsville 59, Skyline 29
Briar Woods 41, Lee-Springfield 37
Cape Henry Collegiate 32, Norfolk Collegiate 19
Carroll County 56, Glenvar 40
Cave Spring 42, Blacksburg 34
Central – Wise 65, Lee High 27
Chantilly 53, Herndon 47
Collegiate-Richmond 63, Norfolk Academy 29
Courtland 66, Spotsylvania 42
Cumberland 56, Randolph-Henry 18
Eastern Mennonite 39, Tandem Friends School 36
Eastern Montgomery 43, James River-Buchanan 41
Eastern View 74, James Monroe 48
Fairfax 47, Centreville 34
Fauquier 39, Liberty-Bealeton 32
Forest Park 57, T.C. Williams 53
Freedom (South Riding) 65, John Champe 59
GW-Danville 42, Bassett 17
Gate City 67, John Battle 50
George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Marion 40
Grafton 62, Mathews 23
Great Bridge 50, Grassfield 48
Green Run 53, First Colonial 43
Greenville Christian, N.C. 31, Great Hope Baptist 30
Grundy 74, Graham 39
Hayfield 63, Lake Braddock 55
Honaker 67, Chilhowie 29
Hopewell 46, Thomas Dale 32
Indian River 56, Oscar Smith 38
J.I. Burton 46, Holston 42
James Madison 55, Yorktown 30
James Wood 67, John Handley 17
Kempsville 37, Salem-Va. Beach 31
Kettle Run 47, Culpeper 36
Lancaster 40, Nandua 3
Landstown 45, Frank Cox 21
Langley 41, George Marshall 38
Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 25
Louisa 60, Monticello 52
Luray 61, Stuarts Draft 60
Magna Vista 52, Chatham Hall 37
Martinsville 66, Halifax County 62
Massaponax 54, Chancellor 40
Millbrook 65, Sherando 30
Nottoway 52, Central of Lunenburg 30
Patrick County 59, Tunstall 26
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 73, Hidden Valley 21
Petersburg 70, Varina 37
Prince Edward County 50, Bluestone 48
Princess Anne 92, Bayside 30
Radford 52, Fort Chiswell 37
Riverheads 55, Waynesboro 23
Rural Retreat 52, Galax 26
Rye Cove 62, Hurley 46
Salem 54, Christiansburg 19
South County 41, Oakton 37
South Lakes 51, James Robinson 30
St. John’s, D.C. 63, Bishop Ireton 51
Steward School 57, Walsingham Academy 26
Stone Bridge 39, Loudoun County 37
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 47, Madison County 34
Strasburg 66, East Rockingham 34
Trinity Episcopal 61, Central Virginia Home School 54
Turner Ashby 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40
Virginia High 57, Tennessee, Tenn. 53
W.T. Woodson 55, Annandale 18
West Potomac 29, Osbourn Park 22
West Springfield 59, McLean 52
Western Albemarle 43, Orange County 16
Westfield 44, Washington-Lee 34
William Fleming 54, Harrisonburg 38
Woodbridge 44, Griffin, Ga. 41
Spotswood Twila Showalter Tip-Off=
Pulaski County 64, Wilson Memorial 40
Spotswood 44, Miller School 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glen Allen vs. Henrico, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
