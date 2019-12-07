BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 58, Nelson County 50 Auburn 76, Eastern Montgomery 55 Battlefield 62, Freedom (South Riding) 58…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 58, Nelson County 50

Auburn 76, Eastern Montgomery 55

Battlefield 62, Freedom (South Riding) 58

Bayside 52, Oscar Smith 50

Blacksburg 77, Bassett 59

Bland County 62, Rural Retreat 32

Briar Woods 66, James Robinson 55

Broadwater Academy 45, Holly Grove, Md. 27

Broadway 57, Monticello 37

Buckingham County 94, Central of Lunenburg 45

Buffalo Gap 66, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 45

Carlisle 85, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 57

Carroll County 59, Grayson County 42

Chancellor 67, Culpeper 57

Chincoteague 60, K&Q Central 58

Churchland 70, Carver Academy 24

Colonial Beach 79, Charles City County High School 73

Colonial Forge 68, Brooke Point 62

Cosby 59, George Wythe-Richmond 53

Courtland 61, Massaponax 52

Dan River 59, GW-Danville 51

Dayspring Christian Academy 41, Ridgeview Christian 38

Deep Run 41, J.R. Tucker 23

East Rockingham 74, Turner Ashby 38

Eastern Mennonite 71, Fuqua School 42

Edison 86, Tuscarora 67

First Colonial 61, Ocean Lakes 43

Gate City 78, Oak Hill Academy 52

George Mason 55, Park View-Sterling 43

Glen Allen 87, TJ-Richmond 73

Glenvar 76, Staunton River 52

Gonzaga College, D.C. 102, Bishop Ireton 79

Grace Christian 57, Highland-Monterey 48

Grassfield 75, Hickory 69

Great Hope Baptist 52, Tabernacle Baptist 37

Green Run 58, Kellam 32

Greensville County 57, Park View-South Hill 51

Halifax County 61, Person, N.C. 53

Hampton 59, Warwick 43

Hanover 74, Dinwiddie 52

Heights, Md. 70, Bishop O’Connell 67

Henrico 60, Hermitage 52

Heritage-Newport News 87, Gloucester 58

Hidden Valley 56, William Byrd 54

Highland Springs 55, Douglas Freeman 42

Huguenot 82, Powhatan 38

Indian River 63, Great Bridge 53

James River-Midlothian 53, Mills Godwin 52

James Wood 57, Clarke County 46

Jamestown 57, Grafton 56

Kecoughtan 67, Phoebus 58

Kempsville 63, Tallwood 43

King William 79, Lee-Davis 74

King’s Fork High School 117, Nansemond River 65

Lafayette 58, York 40

Lake Braddock 98, Herndon 56

Landstown 64, Salem-Va. Beach 42

Loudoun Valley 66, Independence 42

Manassas Park 64, Colgan 61, OT

Manchester 65, Clover Hill 58

Martinsville 61, Northside 52

Middleburg Academy 98, Episcopal 89

Monacan 62, Midlothian 47

New Covenant 67, Westover Christian 54

North Stokes, N.C. 69, Patrick County 27

Oakton 55, McLean 40

Osbourn 45, Fairfax 44

Parry McCluer 75, Timberlake Christian 51

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 87, Albemarle 79

Patriot 59, Hayfield 54

Potomac Falls 65, Liberty-Bedford 24

Richmond Christian 82, Banner Christian 57

Rock Ridge 67, Justice High School 50

Rockbridge County 43, Fort Defiance 28

Seton School 73, Page County 68

Skyline 75, Millbrook 65, OT

Smithfield 53, Bruton 47

South Lakes 59, Centreville 58, OT

Southampton 77, Appomattox Regional GS 29

St. Christopher’s 67, Norfolk Academy 47

Stuarts Draft 90, Covington 80

Surry County 71, Windsor 42

Tabb 53, Poquoson 33

Tazewell 57, Honaker 56

Trinity at Meadowview 53, Veritas 39

Tunstall 81, Rustburg 56

United Christian Academy 38, Fresta Valley Christian School 30

Va. Episcopal 70, Roanoke Catholic 52

W.T. Woodson 79, George Marshall 62

Walsingham Academy 64, Suffolk Christian Academy 36

Warhill 70, New Kent 36

Warren County 71, Rappahannock County 65

Washington & Lee 65, Spotsylvania 33

Washington-Lee 54, T.C. Williams 49

Waynesboro 61, Wilson Memorial 43

West Potomac 89, Lee-Springfield 40

Western Albemarle 73, Harrisonburg 69, 3OT

Western Branch 67, Deep Creek 45

William Monroe 48, Madison County 36

Woodside 72, Denbigh 43

Woodstock Central 55, Strasburg 29

Yorktown 91, West Springfield 72

Annapolis Christian Tournament=

Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Severn, Md. 52

Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament=

Semifinal=

Holston 50, Virginia High 49

Dale Travis Invitational Tournament=

Miller School 74, Life Christian 61

Trinity Episcopal 100, Church Hill Academy 70

John Stone Tournament=

Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Lancaster 39

Norfolk Collegiate 78, Christchurch 54

Loudoun County Tip Off=

John Champe 64, Loudoun County 46

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Highland-Monterey 72, Maret, D.C. 66

St. Annes-Belfield 75, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 42

Semifinal=

Hargrave Military 65, Mt. Carmel Christian 49

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Catholic High School of Va Beach 43

Xaverian Classic=

Fairfax Christian 72, Calvert Hall College, Md. 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cave Spring vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Craig County vs. Galax, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Giles vs. Narrows, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Louisa vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd.

North Stafford vs. King George, ppd. to Jan 20th.

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Rye Cove, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Mountain View, ppd.

West Point vs. Rappahannock, ppd. to Feb 10th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 69, Bath County 35

Amelia County 51, Prince Edward County 28

Amherst County 47, Rustburg 34

Atlee 63, Douglas Freeman 38

Bayside 55, Oscar Smith 43

Blacksburg 26, Bassett 24

Buckingham County 47, Central of Lunenburg 5

Carroll County 52, Galax 34

Catholic High School of Va Beach 56, Frank Cox 28

Cave Spring 59, Northside 33

Chatham 53, GW-Danville 41

Chatham Hall 53, GW-Danville 41

Chincoteague 41, K&Q Central 33

Collegiate-Richmond 60, John Marshall 44

Colonial Beach 67, Charles City County High School 33

E.C. Glass 55, Gretna 44

Edison 57, National Christian Academy, Md. 53, OT

First Colonial 40, Ocean Lakes 37

Fort Chiswell 43, Eastern Montgomery 38

Fort Defiance 61, Rockbridge County 48

Giles 67, Christiansburg 37

Goochland 58, Cumberland 34

Grassfield 45, Hickory 28

Grayson County 36, Chilhowie 33

Great Bridge 35, Indian River 31

Halifax County 66, Person, N.C. 56

Hampton 84, Warwick 6

Hampton Roads 47, Christchurch 28

Hanover 65, Dinwiddie 21

Heritage (Leesburg) 61, John Handley 30

Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Liberty-Bedford 45

Heritage-Newport News 36, Gloucester 26

Herndon 51, Lake Braddock 50

Highland Springs 62, Hopewell 29

Highland-Monterey 32, Grace Christian 29

Hurley 52, Northwood 51

James Monroe 42, Graham 26

James Monroe 74, Essex 14

James Monroe, W.Va. 42, Graham 26

Justice High School 50, Gar-Field 20

Kecoughtan 44, Phoebus 39

Kellam 61, Green Run 27

Kempsville 102, Tallwood 22

Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 65, Roanoke Catholic 31

King William 51, Lee-Davis 38

King’s Fork High School 86, Nansemond River 17

Lancaster 44, Mathews 27

Lebanon 71, Honaker 70

Louisa 51, Patrick Henry-Ashland 38

Luray 50, Riverheads 45

Maggie L. Walker GS 31, Mills Godwin 24

Massaponax 67, Courtland 20

Menchville 76, Bethel 36

Millbrook 91, Skyline 42

Monticello 58, Culpeper 21

North Stafford 46, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Page County 71, East Hardy, W.Va. 14

Park View-South Hill 61, Greensville County 54

Patrick County 40, North Stokes, N.C. 25

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 59, Franklin County 30

Poquoson 54, Nandua 4

Potomac 54, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44

Prince George 60, Petersburg 33

R.E. Lee-Staunton 48, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 43

Rappahannock County 56, Warren County 47

Riverbend 50, Mountain View 34

Riverside 58, Broad Run 56

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Southwest Virginia Home School 42

Rock Ridge 54, Park View-Sterling 45, 3OT

Rural Retreat 55, Bland County 34

Southampton 51, Appomattox Regional GS 3

Spotswood 56, Albemarle 39

Staunton River 54, Glenvar 47

Stuarts Draft 50, Broadway 36

Surry County 70, Windsor 0

Trinity at Meadowview 30, Veritas 27

Veritas Collegiate Academy 59, Severn, Md. 29

Virginia Academy 46, Christ Chapel Academy 45

Wakefield 57, Annandale 40

Walsingham Academy 61, Suffolk Christian Academy 25

West Potomac 65, Lee-Springfield 34

West Springfield 48, Westfield 38

William Byrd 42, Hidden Valley 29

William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 52

Wilson Memorial 51, Waynesboro 16

Art Turner Memorial Tip-Off=

Paul VI Catholic High School 64, Christ the King, N.Y. 26

Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament=

Semifinal=

George Wythe-Wytheville 87, Marion 40

Virginia High 63, Holston 23

Bruin Tip Off Classic=

Oakton 47, National Cathedral, D.C. 19

Dale Travis Invitational Tournament=

TPLS Christian 78, Central Virginia Home School 67

Trinity Episcopal 84, Banner Christian 37

DC Tip-off Tournament=

Atlantic Christian, N.J. 73, Norfolk Christian School 35

Flint HIll Tip Off Tournament=

Episcopal 71, St. Annes-Belfield 67

Flint Hill School 63, Middleburg Academy 31

Fresta Valley Tip-Off=

Fresta Valley Christian School 25, Dayspring Christian Academy 15

Ridgeview Christian 47, United Christian Academy 10

Hampshire Tip-off Tournament=

Moorefield, W.Va. 39, Sherando 26

Little General Classic=

River View, W.Va. 50, Mountain Mission 47

Potomac Tip Off=

Potomac School 60, Oakcrest 26

PVNB Tip-Off Classic=

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47, Central – Wise 40

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Holiday Tournament=

Highland-Warrenton 61, Anacostia, D.C. 34

St. Andrew’s, Md. 75, Norfolk Academy 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Battlefield vs. Colgan, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Middlesex vs. Warhill, ppd.

Northampton vs. Crisfield, Md., ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

