BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 76, Herndon 73

Armstrong 56, Henrico 53

Atlee 55, Hanover 48

Banner Christian 86, Timberlake Christian 61

Battlefield 63, West Springfield 52

Bethel 67, Phoebus 60

Bishop Ireton 74, Heights, Md. 68

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 72, Tidewater Academy 68

Blue Ridge School 85, Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 54

Brunswick 63, Greensville County 50

Carlisle 73, New Covenant 39

Caroline 64, King George 60

Carver Academy 66, Middlesex 55

Cave Spring 88, Northside 77

Charles City County High School 86, K&Q Central 62

Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 64, Trinity Episcopal 53

Charlottesville 56, Monticello 46

Churchland 76, Lake Taylor 71

Colgan 67, Brooke Point 63

Collegiate-Richmond 52, Hampton 42

Colonial Forge 77, Mountain View 50

Courtland 79, Colonial Beach 49

Dan River 63, Martinsville 42

Deep Run 70, Douglas Freeman 65

Dominion 60, Rock Ridge 51

East Rockingham 68, Spotswood 61

Eastern Mennonite 70, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 57

Fairfax 49, Wakefield 47

First Colonial 65, Princess Anne 63, OT

Frank Cox 55, Bayside 50, OT

Franklin 69, Southampton 64

Freedom (South Riding) 59, Briar Woods 30

Fresta Valley Christian School 38, Wakefield Country Day 8

George Wythe-Wytheville 70, Marion 60

Glenvar 57, Staunton River 45

Goochland 64, Amelia County 52

Grafton 60, Bruton 56

Green Run 60, Kempsville 41

Greenbrier Christian 62, Isle of Wight Academy 51

Halifax County 57, Person, N.C. 39

Hayfield 62, Edison 51

Heritage (Leesburg) 64, Manassas Park 61

Honaker 62, Chilhowie 49

Hopewell 73, Colonial Heights 44

Huguenot 72, Clover Hill 63

Indian River 64, Grassfield 50

J.I. Burton 68, Lee High 58

James River-Midlothian 61, Cosby 57

James Robinson 66, Oakton 60

James Wood 49, Sherando 41

Jamestown 59, Warhill 50

John Champe 82, Potomac Falls 52

Kecoughtan 91, Gloucester 46

Kellam 49, Salem-Va. Beach 47

Lafayette 62, New Kent 52

Lake Braddock 78, James Madison 72

Langley 69, Chantilly 61

Lloyd Bird 74, Manchester 41

Lord Botetourt 70, James River-Buchanan 59

Loudoun Valley 65, Woodgrove 50

Louisa 68, Fluvanna 48

Massaponax 62, Riverbend 59

Mathews 82, King William 61

McLean 50, Westfield 44

Meadowbrook 74, Matoaca 56

Menchville 75, Denbigh 45

Midlothian 59, Powhatan 42

Mills Godwin 71, Glen Allen 68

Monacan 66, George Wythe-Richmond 53

Nelson County 63, Altavista 53

Norcom 66, Granby 48

Norfolk Collegiate 77, Norfolk Christian School 65

North Cross 61, The Covenant School 49

North Stafford 63, Stafford 49

North Stokes, N.C. 63, Patrick County 43

Northampton 70, Chincoteague 48

Nottoway 62, Prince Edward County 51

Osbourn 51, Gar-Field 38

Oscar Smith 71, Hickory 36

Page County 60, East Hardy, W.Va. 35

Patriot 69, C.D. Hylton 58

Prince George 87, Dinwiddie 56

Princess Anne 106, Ocean Lakes 17

Radford 70, Pulaski County 54

Randolph-Macon Academy 64, Trinity Christian School 53

Regents 58, Ridgeview Christian 16

Richmond Christian 65, Fredericksburg Christian 43

Ridgeview 60, Castlewood 54

Riverside 51, Loudoun County 49

Smithfield 67, Poquoson 30

South County 61, West Potomac 51

South Lakes 62, George Marshall 30

Southwest Virginia Home School 77, Faith Christian-Roanoke 75

St. Charles, Md. 64, Bishop O’Connell 59

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 67, St. John Paul the Great 65, 2OT

StoneBridge School 60, Denbigh Baptist 33

TJ-Richmond 76, J.R. Tucker 66

Tabb 57, York 46

Thomas Dale 63, Petersburg 43

Twin Springs 54, Holston 36

Union 56, Eastside 52

Virginia High 57, John Battle 37

Walsingham Academy 38, Oak Hill Academy 35

Warren County 49, Clarke County 47

Washington & Lee 75, Maggie L. Walker GS 39

Washington-Lee 68, Falls Church 38

West Point 62, Windsor 53

Western Albemarle 49, Albemarle 47

Westover Christian 64, Temple Christian 26

William Byrd 56, Hidden Valley 42

Woodrow Wilson 64, Maury 44

Woodside 66, Hampton 53

Yorktown 97, George Mason 83

Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=

Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Christchurch 51

Steward School 78, Carmel 67

Handley Showcase=

Tallwood 61, John Handley 55

NSA Holiday Classic=

Cape Henry Collegiate 84, Broadwater Academy 39

Nansemond-Suffolk 75, Miller School 64, 2OT

STAB Tip-Off Classic=

St. Annes-Belfield 99, Tandem Friends School 77

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Bassett, ppd.

Broad Run vs. Stone Bridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Christiansburg vs. Craig County, ppd.

Culpeper vs. Fauquier, ccd.

Fort Defiance vs. Turner Ashby, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Franklin County vs. Magna Vista, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Graham vs. Grundy, ppd.

Gretna vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Feb 5th.

James Monroe, W.Va. vs. Giles, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Luray vs. Stuart Hall, ppd.

Northwood vs. Galax, ppd.

Rappahannock County vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Waynesboro vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd. to Feb 6th.

William Monroe vs. Madison County, ppd.

Woodstock Central vs. Strasburg, ppd. to Dec 18th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 44

Abington Friends, Pa. 73, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 50

Albemarle 48, Western Albemarle 34

Banner Christian 86, Timberlake Christian 61

Bayside 56, Frank Cox 29

Bethel 51, Phoebus 15

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 47, Tidewater Academy 19

Brentsville 49, Seton School 47

Briar Woods 57, Freedom (South Riding) 30

Brookville 43, Amherst County 36

Bullis, Md. 45, St. John Paul the Great 40

Central Virginia Home School 41, Collegiate-Richmond 39

Chantilly 42, Langley 40

Charlottesville 45, Monticello 34

Clarke County 47, Warren County 41

Colonial Forge 77, Mountain View 50

Cumberland 58, William Campbell 56

Deep Run 50, Douglas Freeman 42

Dominion 65, Rock Ridge 18

Eastern Mennonite 31, Chatham Hall 21

Edison 85, Hayfield 39

Faith Christian-Roanoke 62, Southwest Virginia Home School 38

Flint Hill School 41, George Mason 40

Fluvanna 59, Louisa 43

George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Marion 48

Gloucester 55, Kecoughtan 5

Grassfield 52, Indian River 50

Greensville County 48, Brunswick 40

Halifax County 44, Person, N.C. 37

Hampton 64, Woodside 40

Hanover 54, Atlee 15

Henrico 78, Armstrong 54

Herndon 61, Annandale 21

Highland Springs 94, Varina 8

Honaker 50, Chilhowie 41

James Madison 72, Lake Braddock 44

James Monroe 70, Colonial Beach 50

James Wood 55, Sherando 37

K&Q Central 49, Charles City County High School 33

Kempsville 75, Green Run 45

Kerr-Vance, N.C. 44, Brunswick Academy 38

King George 33, Caroline 29

King William 41, Mathews 26

Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 31

Letcher County Central, Ky. 80, Mountain Mission 62

Loudoun Valley 75, Woodgrove 63

Maggie L. Walker GS 65, Washington & Lee 30

Martinsville 62, Dan River 28

Massaponax 62, Riverbend 59

McLean 64, Westfield 40

Mills Godwin 56, Glen Allen 50, OT

Mount Vernon 52, TJ-Alexandria 35

Mt. Carmel Christian 72, St. John the Baptist 27

New Covenant 36, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 29

Norcom 61, Granby 33

Norfolk Collegiate 50, St. Margaret’s 36

North Stafford 58, Stafford 48

Norview 68, Booker T. Washington 25

Oakton 53, James Robinson 47, OT

Osbourn 62, Gar-Field 16

Oscar Smith 65, Hickory 40

Page County 60, East Hardy, W.Va. 35

Patrick County 45, North Stokes, N.C. 17

Patrick Henry-Ashland 53, Lee-Davis 35

Patriot 73, C.D. Hylton 22

Potomac Falls 52, John Champe 45

Princess Anne 106, First Colonial 17

Ridgeview 58, Richlands 40

Roanoke Catholic 74, Roanoke Valley Christian 44

Rural Retreat 50, Grayson County 29

Rustburg 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 29

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 49

South County 63, West Potomac 59

Southampton 43, Franklin 27

St. Catherine’s 61, Norfolk Academy 43

St. Gertrude 41, Catholic High School of Va Beach 39

StoneBridge School 31, Denbigh Baptist 18

Surry County 65, Sussex Central 14

Trinity Christian School 55, Shenandoah Valley Christian 50

Union 62, Eastside 44

Virginia High 49, John Battle 46

Westover Christian 37, Temple Christian 34

William Byrd 54, Hidden Valley 29

Windsor 58, West Point 0

Woodrow Wilson 65, Maury 34

York 55, Colonial Heights 43

Handley Showcase=

Martinsburg, W.Va. 64, John Handley 9

NSA Holiday Classic=

Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Isle of Wight Academy 23

Steward School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 32

STAB Tip-Off Classic=

St. Annes-Belfield 87, Chancellor 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Broad Run vs. Stone Bridge, ppd.

Broadway vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.

Carroll County vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ccd.

Churchland vs. Lake Taylor, ppd.

Denbigh vs. Menchville, ccd.

Fauquier vs. Culpeper, ccd.

Grace Christian vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ccd.

Graham vs. Grundy, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Stuarts Draft, ccd.

Luray vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Franklin County, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg vs. Harrisonburg, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Turner Ashby vs. Fort Defiance, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

