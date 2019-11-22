BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian 76, Grace Christian 34
Benedictine 74, Collegiate-Richmond 67
Faith Christian-Roanoke 72, Bath County 39
Gateway Christian 57, New Bern, N.C. 39
Greenbrier Christian 72, Brunswick Academy 62
Isle of Wight Academy 71, Kenston Forest 57
Miller School 98, Tandem Friends School 55
North Cross 50, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 45
Regents 54, Grace Christian 24
Steward School 68, Amelia Academy 49
Suffolk Christian Academy 59, Denbigh Baptist 37
The Covenant School 28, New Covenant 20
Westover Christian 71, Christian Heritage Academy 28
Carmel Tip-off Tournament=
Semifinal=
Carmel 80, Williamsburg Christian Academy 70
Church Hill Academy 68, Richmond Christian 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 65, Norfolk Collegiate 33
Christ Chapel Academy 53, Life Christian 16
Collegiate-Richmond 43, Steward School 39
Faith Christian-Roanoke 56, New Covenant 45
Isle of Wight Academy 31, Kenston Forest 17
Regents 32, Grace Christian 28
The Covenant School 47, Tandem Friends School 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
