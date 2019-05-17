WTOP’s Junior Reporter Contest winners continue to impress, 6 months later

Each won $500 for themselves, and another $1,000 for their school.
Brendan Friedrich of Leesburg, Virginia, a senior at Heritage High School, put some of his prize money toward things he hopes will land him a career in broadcasting.
“I’ve taken voice lessons…I’ve paid…to be on an online dashboard where I can audition for various jobs, commercials, narrations, stuff along those lines,” he said.
He graduates high school with recognition of his achievements as a member of the National Honor Society, and will head next to Northern Virginia Community College.
“I’m going to start there part time at this time, and hopefully work toward a degree in communications later down the road,” Friedrich told WTOP.
Benjamin Sylvestre of Bowie, Maryland, who’s in eighth grade at St. Pius X Regional School, is busy planning for high school.
“After a long process of me writing essays and taking exams, I’ve gotten in to two of the three schools that I…wanted to be accepted into. I was lucky enough to be accepted into my top choice, Gonzaga College High School,” he said.