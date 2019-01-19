BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 71, John Battle 45 Albemarle 59, Charlottesville 52 Amelia Academy 80, Southampton Academy 60 Atlantic Shores Christian 74, Broadwater Academy 38 Atlee 74, Hanover 55 Bethel 82, Warwick 33 Bishop Ireton…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 71, John Battle 45
Albemarle 59, Charlottesville 52
Amelia Academy 80, Southampton Academy 60
Atlantic Shores Christian 74, Broadwater Academy 38
Atlee 74, Hanover 55
Bethel 82, Warwick 33
Bishop Ireton 70, Good Counsel, Md. 49
Bland County 51, Fort Chiswell 41
Bluestone 60, Central Lunenburg 24
Broadway 65, Fort Defiance 26
Brooke Point 60, Riverbend 48
Caroline 82, Eastern View 74
Carver Academy 69, Middlesex 31
Castlewood 61, Thomas Walker 51
Central Wise 66, KACHEA, Tenn. 57
Centreville 60, Chantilly 50
Chancellor 79, Courtland 72, OT
Christ Chapel Academy 76, Carmel 67
Christchurch 77, Fork Union Prep 70
Collegiate-Richmond 53, Woodberry Forest 39
Colonial Beach 51, Rappahannock 49
Colonial Forge 59, North Stafford 54
Dan River 64, Appomattox 31
Dinwiddie 68, Thomas Dale 62
Douglas Freeman 57, Deep Run 53, OT
East Rockingham 88, Stuarts Draft 52
Eastern Montgomery 50, Narrows 43
Eastside 91, Twin Springs 25
Episcopal 78, Bullis, Md. 75
Falls Church 54, Mount Vernon 45
First Colonial 69, Bayside 53
Floyd County 61, Giles 42
Frank Cox 56, Kellam 44
Franklin 55, Southampton 52
Freedom (South Riding) 68, Tuscarora 63
GW-Danville 48, Franklin County 41
Galax 58, Carroll County 41
Gate City 79, Lee High 65
George Marshall 55, Edison 52
George Mason 67, Clarke County 48
Glenvar 62, William Byrd 44
Goochland 58, Buckingham County 44
Grafton 71, York 33
Graham 66, Lebanon 38
Granby 75, Booker T. Washington 55
Grayson County 53, Rural Retreat 23
Greensville County 62, Brunswick 61
Gretna 53, Chatham 32
Grundy 94, Honaker 61
Hampton 71, Heritage-Newport News 62
Handley 64, James Wood 32
Hargrave Military 71, New Covenant 41
Harrisonburg 64, Turner Ashby 33
Henrico 72, Armstrong 69
Herndon 63, Washington-Lee 56
Holston 68, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51
Holy Cross Regional 68, Fishburne Military 27
Hopewell 64, Matoaca 58, OT
J.I. Burton 90, Rye Cove 41
James Monroe 62, King George 54
James River-Midlothian 64, Manchester 46
James Robinson 50, West Springfield 40
Jamestown 77, New Kent 64
John Marshall 84, Hermitage 63
Kecoughtan 80, Gloucester 16
Kempsville 51, Ocean Lakes 39
King’s Fork 81, Hickory 46
Lake Braddock 100, South County 97
Lakeland 60, Deep Creek 46
Landstown 69, Tallwood 44
Lee-Davis 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
Lee-Springfield 65, Justice 49
Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 44
Lloyd Bird 71, Midlothian 42
Loudoun Valley 75, Riverside 63
Louisa 75, Powhatan 61
Manassas Park 73, Skyline 63
Maret, D.C. 38, Potomac School 36
Marion 91, Tazewell 52
Martinsville 57, Patrick County 36
Massaponax 57, Mountain View 45
Mathews 72, King William 65
Maury 71, Norcom 51
Mills Godwin 56, Glen Allen 49
Monacan 61, Cosby 36
Nansemond River 62, Grassfield 52
Northside 63, William Fleming 49
Northwood 64, Chilhowie 60, OT
Norview 75, Churchland 67
Oakton 56, James Madison 51
Orange County 81, Fluvanna 65
Page County 56, Buffalo Gap 49
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Pulaski County 45
Petersburg 78, Colonial Heights 69
Portsmouth Christian 73, Isle of Wight Academy 50
Potomac Falls 74, John Champe 71
Prince George 47, Meadowbrook 35
Princeton, W.Va. 95, Blacksburg 78
Radford 67, Alleghany 44
Richlands 64, Virginia High 52
Richmond Christian 60, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23
Ridgeview Christian 56, Grace Christian 44
Riverheads 60, Stonewall Jackson 28
Riverheads 60, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 28
Roanoke Catholic 78, Covenant School 64
Roanoke Valley Christian 92, Timberlake Christian 90
Salem 60, Hidden Valley 42
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 53, Faith Christian-Roanoke 48
South Lakes 60, Langley 49
Southwest Virginia Home School 83, Parkway Christian 49
St. Annes-Belfield 63, St. Christopher’s 41
Staunton River 60, Lord Botetourt 52
Steward School 70, Wakefield School 59
Stone Bridge 78, Rock Ridge 59
Strasburg 63, Moorefield, W.Va. 49
Surry County 75, Sussex Central 48
T.C. Williams 77, Hayfield 61
TJ-Richmond 62, J.R. Tucker 52
Tabb 71, Smithfield 55
Trinity Christian School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47
Trinity Episcopal 80, Benedictine 55
Union 65, Ridgeview 53
Varina 69, Highland Springs 49
W.T. Woodson 43, Fairfax 31
Warhill 57, Poquoson 49
Waynesboro 66, Rockbridge County 53
West Potomac 69, Annandale 52
Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 39
Western Branch 68, Great Bridge 53
Westover Christian 62, Lynchburg Home School 58
William Monroe 60, Warren County 42
Williamsburg Christian Academy 66, Denbigh Baptist 40
Wilson Memorial 63, R.E. Lee-Staunton 55
Woodrow Wilson 61, Lake Taylor 59
Woodstock Central 62, Madison County 59
Yorktown 62, McLean 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brentsville vs. Culpeper, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Fauquier vs. Sherando, ppd.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Millbrook, ppd.
Patriot vs. Osbourn Park, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Potomac vs. Gar-Field, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Tunstall vs. Bassett, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 70, John Battle 46
Amelia County 58, Randolph Henry 25
Amherst County 47, Liberty-Bedford 12
Armstrong 65, Henrico 57
Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 15
Bayside 59, First Colonial 33
Bishop Ireton 68, Good Counsel, Md. 41
Bland County 58, Fort Chiswell 46
Booker T. Washington 47, Granby 35
Central Lunenburg 35, Bluestone 23
Chancellor 51, Courtland 27
Chantilly 65, Centreville 58
Charlottesville 55, Albemarle 46
Chilhowie 67, Northwood 25
Christiansburg 61, Cave Spring 47
Colonial Forge 61, North Stafford 22
Covington 55, Highland-Monterey 38
Cumberland 63, Nottoway 47
Deep Creek 54, Lakeland 24
Deep Run 53, Douglas Freeman 20
East Rockingham 48, Stuarts Draft 44
Eastern View 64, Caroline 42
Eastside 56, Twin Springs 50
Edison 55, George Marshall 41
Faith Christian-Roanoke 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 12
Fluvanna 57, Orange County 32
Fort Defiance 31, Broadway 28
Franklin County 49, GW-Danville 33
Freedom (South Riding) 77, Tuscarora 48
Galax 64, Carroll County 63
Gate City 68, Lee High 35
George Mason 54, Clarke County 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 49, Auburn 45
Gloucester 48, Kecoughtan 29
Goochland 41, Buckingham County 38
Grayson County 37, Rural Retreat 30
Greensville County 65, Brunswick 55
Gretna 68, Chatham 36
Hanover 51, Atlee 48
Harrisonburg 44, Turner Ashby 22
Herndon 56, Washington-Lee 28
Highland Springs 63, Varina 39
Honaker 55, Grundy 42
Isle of Wight Academy 48, Portsmouth Christian 24
J.R. Tucker 57, TJ-Richmond 28
James Wood 62, Handley 56, 2OT
Jefferson Forest 39, E.C. Glass 34
John Marshall 48, Hermitage 46
Kellam 67, Frank Cox 37
Kempsville 70, Ocean Lakes 58
King George 49, James Monroe 13
King William 44, Mathews 28
King’s Fork 50, Hickory 20
Lake Braddock 67, South County 46
Lake Taylor 78, Woodrow Wilson 43
Landstown 59, Tallwood 34
Lebanon 51, Graham 38
Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 16
Marion 57, Tazewell 52
Martinsville 47, Patrick County 35
McLean 58, Yorktown 51
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 50, Madeira School 48
Miller School 58, Central Virginia Home School 46
Mills Godwin 57, Glen Allen 39
Mountain View 48, Massaponax 37
Nansemond River 42, Grassfield 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Hampton Roads 32
Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 37
Norcom 56, Maury 25
Northampton 63, Nandua 27
Norview 74, Churchland 15
Page County 58, Buffalo Gap 45
Patrick Henry-Ashland 71, Lee-Davis 58
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 71, Holston 45
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Pulaski County 56
Potomac Falls 44, John Champe 32
Powhatan 53, Louisa 48
Rappahannock County 50, Strasburg 45
Ridgeview 58, Union 38
Riverheads 54, Stonewall Jackson 31
Riverheads 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 31
Rustburg 56, Brookville 32
Rye Cove 59, J.I. Burton 47
Salem 56, Hidden Valley 48
Skyline 66, Manassas Park 27
South Lakes 57, Langley 47
Southampton 50, Franklin 45
Spotswood 52, Parry McCluer 46
St. Annes-Belfield 66, St. Catherine’s 16
Stone Bridge 49, Rock Ridge 40
Surry County 63, Sussex Central 15
TJ-Alexandria 46, Wakefield 38
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 17
Trinity Christian School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47
Veritas Christian Academy 43, St. Margaret’s 31
Virginia High 78, Richlands 48
W.T. Woodson 49, Fairfax 38
Waynesboro 48, Rockbridge County 41
West Potomac 57, Annandale 45
Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 25
Western Branch 60, Great Bridge 52
William Byrd 57, Glenvar 46
William Fleming 58, Northside 51
William Monroe 53, Warren County 24
Wilson Memorial 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 46
Woodside 51, Phoebus 40
Woodstock Central 55, Madison County 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd.
Culpeper vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Fauquier vs. Sherando, ppd.
Gar-Field vs. Potomac, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Millbrook, ppd.
Osbourn Park vs. Patriot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Osbourn vs. Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.