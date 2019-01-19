BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 71, John Battle 45 Albemarle 59, Charlottesville 52 Amelia Academy 80, Southampton Academy 60 Atlantic Shores Christian 74, Broadwater Academy 38 Atlee 74, Hanover 55 Bethel 82, Warwick 33 Bishop Ireton…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 71, John Battle 45

Albemarle 59, Charlottesville 52

Amelia Academy 80, Southampton Academy 60

Atlantic Shores Christian 74, Broadwater Academy 38

Atlee 74, Hanover 55

Bethel 82, Warwick 33

Bishop Ireton 70, Good Counsel, Md. 49

Bland County 51, Fort Chiswell 41

Bluestone 60, Central Lunenburg 24

Broadway 65, Fort Defiance 26

Brooke Point 60, Riverbend 48

Caroline 82, Eastern View 74

Carver Academy 69, Middlesex 31

Castlewood 61, Thomas Walker 51

Central Wise 66, KACHEA, Tenn. 57

Centreville 60, Chantilly 50

Chancellor 79, Courtland 72, OT

Christ Chapel Academy 76, Carmel 67

Christchurch 77, Fork Union Prep 70

Collegiate-Richmond 53, Woodberry Forest 39

Colonial Beach 51, Rappahannock 49

Colonial Forge 59, North Stafford 54

Dan River 64, Appomattox 31

Dinwiddie 68, Thomas Dale 62

Douglas Freeman 57, Deep Run 53, OT

East Rockingham 88, Stuarts Draft 52

Eastern Montgomery 50, Narrows 43

Eastside 91, Twin Springs 25

Episcopal 78, Bullis, Md. 75

Falls Church 54, Mount Vernon 45

First Colonial 69, Bayside 53

Floyd County 61, Giles 42

Frank Cox 56, Kellam 44

Franklin 55, Southampton 52

Freedom (South Riding) 68, Tuscarora 63

GW-Danville 48, Franklin County 41

Galax 58, Carroll County 41

Gate City 79, Lee High 65

George Marshall 55, Edison 52

George Mason 67, Clarke County 48

Glenvar 62, William Byrd 44

Goochland 58, Buckingham County 44

Grafton 71, York 33

Graham 66, Lebanon 38

Granby 75, Booker T. Washington 55

Grayson County 53, Rural Retreat 23

Greensville County 62, Brunswick 61

Gretna 53, Chatham 32

Grundy 94, Honaker 61

Hampton 71, Heritage-Newport News 62

Handley 64, James Wood 32

Hargrave Military 71, New Covenant 41

Harrisonburg 64, Turner Ashby 33

Henrico 72, Armstrong 69

Herndon 63, Washington-Lee 56

Holston 68, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51

Holy Cross Regional 68, Fishburne Military 27

Hopewell 64, Matoaca 58, OT

J.I. Burton 90, Rye Cove 41

James Monroe 62, King George 54

James River-Midlothian 64, Manchester 46

James Robinson 50, West Springfield 40

Jamestown 77, New Kent 64

John Marshall 84, Hermitage 63

Kecoughtan 80, Gloucester 16

Kempsville 51, Ocean Lakes 39

King’s Fork 81, Hickory 46

Lake Braddock 100, South County 97

Lakeland 60, Deep Creek 46

Landstown 69, Tallwood 44

Lee-Davis 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52

Lee-Springfield 65, Justice 49

Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 44

Lloyd Bird 71, Midlothian 42

Loudoun Valley 75, Riverside 63

Louisa 75, Powhatan 61

Manassas Park 73, Skyline 63

Maret, D.C. 38, Potomac School 36

Marion 91, Tazewell 52

Martinsville 57, Patrick County 36

Massaponax 57, Mountain View 45

Mathews 72, King William 65

Maury 71, Norcom 51

Mills Godwin 56, Glen Allen 49

Monacan 61, Cosby 36

Nansemond River 62, Grassfield 52

Northside 63, William Fleming 49

Northwood 64, Chilhowie 60, OT

Norview 75, Churchland 67

Oakton 56, James Madison 51

Orange County 81, Fluvanna 65

Page County 56, Buffalo Gap 49

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Pulaski County 45

Petersburg 78, Colonial Heights 69

Portsmouth Christian 73, Isle of Wight Academy 50

Potomac Falls 74, John Champe 71

Prince George 47, Meadowbrook 35

Princeton, W.Va. 95, Blacksburg 78

Radford 67, Alleghany 44

Richlands 64, Virginia High 52

Richmond Christian 60, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 23

Ridgeview Christian 56, Grace Christian 44

Riverheads 60, Stonewall Jackson 28

Riverheads 60, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 28

Roanoke Catholic 78, Covenant School 64

Roanoke Valley Christian 92, Timberlake Christian 90

Salem 60, Hidden Valley 42

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 53, Faith Christian-Roanoke 48

South Lakes 60, Langley 49

Southwest Virginia Home School 83, Parkway Christian 49

St. Annes-Belfield 63, St. Christopher’s 41

Staunton River 60, Lord Botetourt 52

Steward School 70, Wakefield School 59

Stone Bridge 78, Rock Ridge 59

Strasburg 63, Moorefield, W.Va. 49

Surry County 75, Sussex Central 48

T.C. Williams 77, Hayfield 61

TJ-Richmond 62, J.R. Tucker 52

Tabb 71, Smithfield 55

Trinity Christian School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47

Trinity Episcopal 80, Benedictine 55

Union 65, Ridgeview 53

Varina 69, Highland Springs 49

W.T. Woodson 43, Fairfax 31

Warhill 57, Poquoson 49

Waynesboro 66, Rockbridge County 53

West Potomac 69, Annandale 52

Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 39

Western Branch 68, Great Bridge 53

Westover Christian 62, Lynchburg Home School 58

William Monroe 60, Warren County 42

Williamsburg Christian Academy 66, Denbigh Baptist 40

Wilson Memorial 63, R.E. Lee-Staunton 55

Woodrow Wilson 61, Lake Taylor 59

Woodstock Central 62, Madison County 59

Yorktown 62, McLean 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentsville vs. Culpeper, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Fauquier vs. Sherando, ppd.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Millbrook, ppd.

Patriot vs. Osbourn Park, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Potomac vs. Gar-Field, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Tunstall vs. Bassett, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 70, John Battle 46

Amelia County 58, Randolph Henry 25

Amherst County 47, Liberty-Bedford 12

Armstrong 65, Henrico 57

Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Broadwater Academy 15

Bayside 59, First Colonial 33

Bishop Ireton 68, Good Counsel, Md. 41

Bland County 58, Fort Chiswell 46

Booker T. Washington 47, Granby 35

Central Lunenburg 35, Bluestone 23

Chancellor 51, Courtland 27

Chantilly 65, Centreville 58

Charlottesville 55, Albemarle 46

Chilhowie 67, Northwood 25

Christiansburg 61, Cave Spring 47

Colonial Forge 61, North Stafford 22

Covington 55, Highland-Monterey 38

Cumberland 63, Nottoway 47

Deep Creek 54, Lakeland 24

Deep Run 53, Douglas Freeman 20

East Rockingham 48, Stuarts Draft 44

Eastern View 64, Caroline 42

Eastside 56, Twin Springs 50

Edison 55, George Marshall 41

Faith Christian-Roanoke 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 12

Fluvanna 57, Orange County 32

Fort Defiance 31, Broadway 28

Franklin County 49, GW-Danville 33

Freedom (South Riding) 77, Tuscarora 48

Galax 64, Carroll County 63

Gate City 68, Lee High 35

George Mason 54, Clarke County 40

George Wythe-Wytheville 49, Auburn 45

Gloucester 48, Kecoughtan 29

Goochland 41, Buckingham County 38

Grayson County 37, Rural Retreat 30

Greensville County 65, Brunswick 55

Gretna 68, Chatham 36

Hanover 51, Atlee 48

Harrisonburg 44, Turner Ashby 22

Herndon 56, Washington-Lee 28

Highland Springs 63, Varina 39

Honaker 55, Grundy 42

Isle of Wight Academy 48, Portsmouth Christian 24

J.R. Tucker 57, TJ-Richmond 28

James Wood 62, Handley 56, 2OT

Jefferson Forest 39, E.C. Glass 34

John Marshall 48, Hermitage 46

Kellam 67, Frank Cox 37

Kempsville 70, Ocean Lakes 58

King George 49, James Monroe 13

King William 44, Mathews 28

King’s Fork 50, Hickory 20

Lake Braddock 67, South County 46

Lake Taylor 78, Woodrow Wilson 43

Landstown 59, Tallwood 34

Lebanon 51, Graham 38

Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 16

Marion 57, Tazewell 52

Martinsville 47, Patrick County 35

McLean 58, Yorktown 51

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 50, Madeira School 48

Miller School 58, Central Virginia Home School 46

Mills Godwin 57, Glen Allen 39

Mountain View 48, Massaponax 37

Nansemond River 42, Grassfield 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Hampton Roads 32

Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 37

Norcom 56, Maury 25

Northampton 63, Nandua 27

Norview 74, Churchland 15

Page County 58, Buffalo Gap 45

Patrick Henry-Ashland 71, Lee-Davis 58

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 71, Holston 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Pulaski County 56

Potomac Falls 44, John Champe 32

Powhatan 53, Louisa 48

Rappahannock County 50, Strasburg 45

Ridgeview 58, Union 38

Riverheads 54, Stonewall Jackson 31

Riverheads 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 31

Rustburg 56, Brookville 32

Rye Cove 59, J.I. Burton 47

Salem 56, Hidden Valley 48

Skyline 66, Manassas Park 27

South Lakes 57, Langley 47

Southampton 50, Franklin 45

Spotswood 52, Parry McCluer 46

St. Annes-Belfield 66, St. Catherine’s 16

Stone Bridge 49, Rock Ridge 40

Surry County 63, Sussex Central 15

TJ-Alexandria 46, Wakefield 38

Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 17

Trinity Christian School 49, Fredericksburg Christian 47

Veritas Christian Academy 43, St. Margaret’s 31

Virginia High 78, Richlands 48

W.T. Woodson 49, Fairfax 38

Waynesboro 48, Rockbridge County 41

West Potomac 57, Annandale 45

Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 25

Western Branch 60, Great Bridge 52

William Byrd 57, Glenvar 46

William Fleming 58, Northside 51

William Monroe 53, Warren County 24

Wilson Memorial 48, R.E. Lee-Staunton 46

Woodside 51, Phoebus 40

Woodstock Central 55, Madison County 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd.

Culpeper vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Fauquier vs. Sherando, ppd.

Gar-Field vs. Potomac, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Millbrook, ppd.

Osbourn Park vs. Patriot, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Osbourn vs. Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, ppd.

